The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
On May 22, McDaniel College, in Westminster, awarded 600 bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Among the recipients of bachelor’s degrees are the following local students: David Jong Pyung Kim, of Frederick, computer science; John Chapin, of Damascus, business administration; Morgan DeColli, of Mount Airy, communication; Michaela Persinger, of Emmitsburg, kinesiology; Luke Shuck, of Frederick, mathematics and philosophy; Jessica Thomas, of Mount Airy; business administration; Max Gosselin, of Mount Airy, chemistry; Isabella Lawbaugh, of Poolesville, cum laude, business administration and accounting economics; Lauren Ewart, of Mount Airy, psychology; Moira DiGiacomantonio, of Union Bridge, cum laude, mathematics; Jenna Barth, of Mount Airy, magna cum laude, psychology; and Jasmine White, of Adamstown, psychology.
Also, Dorothy Hager, of Myersville, social work; Hunter Lindsey, of Frederick, cum laude, business administration; Eric Kun-Woo Chung, of Frederick, cum laude, political science and sociology; Sarah Zaccaria, of Boonsboro, cum laude, social work; Zacharias Callis, of Damascus, theater arts; Madisyn Taizu Yai Goaneh, of Frederick, sociology; Cory Schlee, of New Market, accounting economics and business administration; Taylor Baldwin, of Boonsboro, cum laude, psychology; Colin Fisher, of Poolesville, business administration; Christian Brown, of Frederick, biology and chemistry; Shaquille Tairellil, of Frederick, business administration; Morgan Bliss, of Poolesville, cum laude and honors in environmental studies; James Fagan, of Ijamsville, history; Michelle Addo, of Boonsboro, biology; Abigail Hayden, of Frederick, summa cum laude, communication; Stefany Martinez, of Damascus, magna cum laude and honors, biology; Paige Johnson, of Walkersville, psychology; Marissa Sirk, of Woodbine, psychology; and Cameron Wilson, of Woodbine, cum laude, communication.
The following local students made the dean’s list for the spring semester at McDaniel College: Highest honors: Morgan DeColli, Mackenzie Hunt, Lauren Ewart, Jenna Barth, Ashley Wilder, Spencer Cole, Caroline Downing, Olivia King and Kaitlyn Holstein, of Mount Airy; Michaela Persinger, of Emmitsburg; Luke Shuck, Collin Shriner, Alec Parker, Elaina Kluttz and Haley Livingston, of Frederick; Moira Digiacomantonio and Heather Shockley, of Union Bridge; Molly Sherman, of Dickerson; Brooke Boyland, of Laytonsville; Hailey Perry, of Woodbine; Genevieve Meng, of Damascus; Lauren Logue and Logan Hemp, of New Windsor; and Nia Roberts, of Walkersville.
High honors: Max Gosselin and Ashley Reyes, of Mount Airy; Jasmine White, of Adamstown; Jessie Titus, Kylie Baker, Sarah Case, Emma Lindell, Devyn Thorne, Gabriella Whiten and Taylor Routzahn, of Frederick; Stefany Martinez, of Damascus; Grant Stanton, of New Windsor; and Sage Wann, of New Market.
Honors: Jessica Thomas, Nicole Donohue, Wilson Clayton and Michael Bromley, of Mount Airy; Dorothy Hager, of Myersville; Sarah Zaccaria, Taylor Baldwin and Reagan Knowles, of Boonsboro; Madeleine Thompson and Morgan Bliss, of Poolesville; Brenna Lindsay, of Monrovia; Phillip King, Emily McGraw, Zachary Askounes and Luke Szukalski, of Frederick; Emma Hughes, of New Windsor; Marissa Sirk and Luci Vallor, of Woodbine; Grayson Jons, of Ijamsville; Chesna Bosnic and Allen Farber, of Damascus; Nicholas Pare, of Union Bridge; and Kalyska Smith, of Smithsburg.
