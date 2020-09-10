Frederick High School graduate Gabriel Meredith is serving aboard the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which is continuing to conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Meredith is a legalman second class and drives the ship during dangerous evolutions.
Kyrie Johnston, of Frederick, is among the 42 new professional pharmacy students who attended the White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 12 at Cedarville University, in Cedarville, Ohio.
Tyler Makosy, of Ijamsville, graduated summa cum laude from UNC-Pembroke earning a bachelor’s degree in the field of exercise and sport science: exercise physiology, from the Maynor Honors College. Also, a student athlete, he was a standout on the wrestling team earning a bid to the NCAA Championships for three consecutive years.
The Maryland Symphony Orchestra announces that Emily C. Socks has rejoined its administrative staff as director of development. Since 2018, Socks served as a major gift officer for AdventistHealthCare in Gaithersburg. She previously served as director of advancement for the MSO from 2016 to 2018.
Two area students have been named Mosaic Mentors at Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania, for the upcoming academic year: Rachel Gibson, of Frederick and a graduate of Tuscarora High School, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and Bruno Mochi, of New Market and a homeschool graduate, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in ACS chemistry. The mentor program assists students with their academic, social, and personal transition during their first year at LVC.
The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
