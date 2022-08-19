ACNB Bank recently named Bryan J. Archer to the position of residential mortgage loan originator at ACNB Bank's Walkersville office, and Michael B. Maccubbin took on the same position for FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the bank's North on the Square office in downtown Frederick.

In the role of residential mortgage loan originator, they are responsible for providing financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage, in the Frederick County market.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription