ACNB Bank recently named Bryan J. Archer to the position of residential mortgage loan originator at ACNB Bank's Walkersville office, and Michael B. Maccubbin took on the same position for FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in the bank's North on the Square office in downtown Frederick.
In the role of residential mortgage loan originator, they are responsible for providing financing solutions for individuals interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage, in the Frederick County market.
Archer has nine years of banking experience, with seven years specializing in community banking. He joined ACNB Bank in 2020 as a community banking specialist at the Market Street office of NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, in Westminster. Originally from Baltimore, Archer is a graduate of Randallstown High School in Randallstown. He resides in Hanover, Pennsylvania, with his daughter, Amaya.
Mr. Maccubbin has worked in the banking industry for 15 years, with 13 years specializing in residential mortgage lending. A graduate of North County High School in Linthicum, he earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Baltimore. Mr. Maccubbin resides in Mount Airy with his wife, Melissa, and their three children, Liam, Mina and Kate.
FCB Bank serves its local marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of five community banking offices located in Frederick County. ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, a $2.7 billion independent financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.