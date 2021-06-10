A dedicated civil servant, with more than five years in the U.S. Army and 20 years of dedicated service to the residents of Frederick County, Lt. Jason Cave, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center Support Services commander, retired effective May 31.
“Jason held a considerable amount of positions with the Corrections Bureau, and he excelled at all of them, but his passion was training,” said Maj. Michael Cronise, ADC Assistant Warden. “He truly cared about the people he supervised and the staff he trained and will be remembered as one of the best instructors in this agency.”
Cave joined the ADC in 2001 as a correctional officer and made his way up through the ranks, promoting to the rank of lieutenant in 2015. He has served as an assistant shift supervisor, shift and training supervisor, commander of work release and commander of security operations. Cave has overseen the labor program, pretrial services, and the home detention and work release programs for Frederick County. In his final role, his responsibilities included the correctional academy, field training program, specialized training, custodian of records, building manager, and terminal agency coordinator for CJIS/NCIC.
While working at the ADC, Cave showed an intense interest in attending training and teaching others to become to the best they could be. He became a field training officer in February 2005, mentoring newer officers during on-the-job training.
His training accomplishments include: graduate of the Frederick County ICE 287(g) training program in 2008; certified MPCTC general instructor, 2011; certified Defensive Tactics and Distraction Device instructor, 2014; certified Cooper Law Enforcement Fitness specialist, 2014; and ASHI certified CPR/First Aid/AED instructor, 2015.
Cave used this training to expertly instruct 82 correctional officers at the Frederick County Corrections Academy during his tenure. An avid fitness trainer, he enjoyed conducting physical training alongside the recruits. Cave coordinated multiple specialized trainings for staff through agencies such as the Secret Service, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Maryland Police and Correctional Training Center.
Additionally, Cave took an active role in recruiting operations for the ADC and volunteered at multiple recruiting events. During his career, he served on the ADC Awards Committee, Recruitment Committee, Maryland Correctional Administrator Association Training Committee, and the Frederick County Career and Technology Center Criminal Justice Professional Advisory Committee.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with so many professionals during my career,” Cave said. “The Corrections Bureau has become a second family to me, and I will surely miss everyone. I want to thank all those that have supported me through my journey, and I wish everyone the best.”
Upon his retirement, Cave will be working for the State of Maryland.
