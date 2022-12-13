Liberty Central United Methodist Church in Libertytown will hold an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.
The menu includes: sausage, pudding, hominy, side potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, pancakes, French toast, biscuits, fruit, orange and apple juice, coffee, and tea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.