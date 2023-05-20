Frederick Health Hospital has given Dr. Wayne Allgaier and Dr. Peter Kremers the Good Samaritan of the Year award for extraordinary medical and community service, the hospital’s most prestigious honor.
They received the award during the hospital’s annual recognition event on May 10.
“Wayne Allgaier and Pete Kremers have both played important roles in advancing our local health care, enhancing the lives of countless Frederick County residents, yet in very different ways,” Tom Kleinhanzl, Frederick Health’s president and CEO, said in a press release.
After Allgaier was discharged from the U.S. Navy, he and his wife moved to Brunswick in 1974 after learning that city officials “were in search of a doctor to care for its 4,500 citizens,” the press release said.
Allgaier saw patients in his office and at the hospital, and made house calls, for the next 32 years.
At the time he retired in 2008, his practice had grown to six doctors and several physician assistants, according to the press release.
Allgaier retained his professional license after retirement to contribute to the community. From 2017 to 2020, he was a volunteer physician for Mission of Mercy.
As a bishop within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he and his wife went on multiple-year mission trips after he retired. They went to Finland and Russia, as well as several U.S. states.
He was a medical advisor, assisting young church missionaries in Europe and the U.S. in obtaining medical care, the press release said.
The mission trips took place over a 10-year period.
Allgaier also is a two-term Brunswick City Council member and has held other positions within the city and with local organizations.
Kremers came to Frederick in 1987.
“He is credited with updating and expanding the hospital’s radiology department,” the press release said, “accomplishing this through the recruitment of excellent new radiologists, as well as an increase in services the department offered to the hospital’s medical staff.”
Kremers developed and oversees the hospital’s Interventional Breast Program, allowing same-day readings of mammograms and same-day diagnostic studies if needed.
He was involved in designing the hospital’s Breast Center at its Crestwood facility, the press release said.
He “personally developed an FDA-approved device that helps prevent women from getting hematomas that can result during biopsy procedures,” the press release said.
Kremers has served as chair and vice chair of the Radiology Department and currently serves as director of mammography and breast intervention.
Outside of work, Kremers developed a plan to curtail massive algae growth at Carroll Creek Park through a large-scale planting. Using funding from donors, Kremers assembled a team of volunteers to do the first planting in 2013.
He co-founded “Sailing on the Winter Solstice,” in which businesses and nonprofits design and build dozens of boats to float in the creek. The event has raised more than $450,000 for local nonprofits.
