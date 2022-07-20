Aliyah Hopper, a sophomore at Bowie State University, made the dean's list for the fall semester. She is the daughter of Bruce and Camilia Hopper.
Liam Grogan, a Frederick Homeschoolers student, received the Excellence in Historic Preservation, Senior Division Award, in the individual documentary category for "Little Crow to Lincoln: The Failure of Debate and Diplomacy to Mend Broken Promises Between the Sioux and the U.S. Government." Grogan was one of nearly 500 middle and high school students who presented their extensive historical research at the Maryland History Day State Contest on April 30 at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Molly Faron, of Myersville, was recently inducted into Alpha Kappa Delta Society at Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pa. She is a graduate of Middletown High School and is pursuing a bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology.
Angela Settle, from Walkersville, and Kara Probeyahn, of Frederick, graduated in May from Dixie State University, in St. George, Utah.
Lauren Roberts, of Adamstown, a member of the women's lacrosse team at Bridgewater (Va.) College, earned a spot on the 2022 All-ODAC team. Roberts led the Eagles with 35 goals and 52 points. She set a new program single-season record with 96 draw controls, which serves as the second-most in the ODAC this season and set a single game mark with 13 draws against Randolph. In addition, she picked up 18 ground balls and had 12 caused turnovers. Roberts scored at least three goals in seven contests, including a seven-goal performance in the ODAC Tournament first round game against Randolph-Macon.
The following area students are members of the Class of 2026 at McDaniel College, in Westminster: Reya Aleman, Kaitlyn Bard, Chase Hood, Tania Jones and Alex Neuman, of Frederick; Brandon Athey and Ryan Athey, of Union Bridge; Adam Barkdoll, of Poolesville; Todd Calhoun and Molly Small, of Woodbine; Ethan Crabb, Connor Gilbert and Izzy Reyes, of Mount Airy; Kyle Dwinnels, of Smithsburg; Olivia Paksima, of Poolesville; Ronan Perrone, Marissa Riddell, Cainan Schmidt and Jack Sears, of New Market; Patty Punchasutthi, of Boonsboro; Quinn Ruch, Ethan Sandoval and Arriana Wolohan, of New Windsor; Camille Stokes and Mya Detzel, of Damascus; and Sophia Stout, of Emmitsburg.
Emma Blackburn, of Frederick, and Zoe Nelson, of Monrovia, made the dean's list for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University, in Delaware, Ohio.
Austin Shapiro, of Ijamsville, earned a bachelor's degree in May from Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Shapiro, a graduate of Oakdale High School, majored in fashion, theater. Abigail Lauterbach, of Frederick and a graduate of Frederick High School, also earned a bachelor's degree, majoring in accounting. Nathaniel Miller, of Frederick, earned a bachelor's degree, majoring in business administration. He is a graduate of Walkersville High School.
Clifford John, of Frederick, was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society serving business programs accredited by AACSB International, during a recent ceremony at Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Connecticut.
Gage Randall, of Thurmont, earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in May.
The following area students were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, in April: Alexia Chavez-Brown and Natalia Chavez-Brown, both of Frederick and attending Bethany College; Raiannemei Elad, of Frederick, at Loyola University Maryland; Joelle Snader, of New Wiindsor, at Randolph-Macon College; Eesha Vasist, of Boyds, at University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Kyle Lao, of Laytonsville, University of Maryland, College Park; Sarah Martin and Eric Fields, both of Middletown, University of Maryland, College Park; and Steven Ioannidis, of Mount Airy, University of Maryland, College Park.
