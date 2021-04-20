The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Lt. Kayleigh Kirk, of Frederick and a 2008 graduate of Tuscarora High School and 2012 graduate of Cornell University, is providing medical support aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. Kirk joined the Navy four years ago and provides primary care for Marines and sailors.
Zachary Askounes, of Frederick, and Luci Vallor, of Woodbine, are among the 21 students in the inaugural class of the National Security Fellows Program of McDaniel College in Westminster.
Stefany Martinez, of Damascus, was inducted into McDaniel College’s Delta of Maryland Chapter of Phi Betta Kappa national honor society in April.
Molly Sherman, a junior at McDaniel College from Dickerson, participated in a recent webinar for student journalists. Sherman, who serves as co-editor for the McDaniel Free Press student newspaper, was one of two McDaniel students to hear from Mark Seibel, technology policy editor at The Washington Post, and Carla Anne Robbins adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and former deputy editorial page editor at The New York Times, during the webinar.
Zacharias Callas, of Damascus, performed in the recent production of “Twisted Tales of Poe” at McDaniel College. The radio play is based on the stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe.
Hannah Geerlings, of Frederick, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Geerlings was initiated at Florida State University.
Deanna Edwing and Kelsea Edwing, of Darnestown and both attending the University of North Carolina Wilmington, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
The Bethany College Department of Education, in Bethany, West Virginia, recently inducted new members of the international honor society Kappa Delta Pi. Among them were Alexia Chavez-Brown, of Frederick and Natalia Chavez-Brown, of Frederick.
Han Le, of Adamstown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.
Rebecca Duke, of Ijamsville, was among the Lasall University field hockey team student athletes recently honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association for outstanding work in the classroom 2020-21.
Christian Tolino, of New Market, and Miki Howson, of Clarksburg, were placed on dean’s list for the fall semester at Gettysburg College, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The following students were placed on the dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College for the fall semester: Erik Carneal, of Woodbine; Riley Clipson, Charlotte Clopper, Margaret Galloway, Rachel Main, Lillian Morrell and Katherine Ryan, of Frederick; Madelyn Cunningham, Megan Peery and Nicholas Peterson, of Mount Airy; Josiah Knor, of Adamstown; and Kathryn Wnuk-Fink, of New Market.
The following local students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Stewart Walker IV, of Monrovia, at East Carolina University; Ashley Breeden, Mason Steeley and Allison Wharton, of Charles Town, West Virginia, at Shepherd University; Alyssa Garagiola, of Clarksburg, at Shepherd; Timothy Butcher, Victoria Librizzi, Lorie Payne, Isabella Sager and Nicole White, of Harpers Ferry and all at Shepherd; Emily Luckenbaugh, of Myersville, at Shepherd; and Lillian Perella, of Thurmont, at Shepherd.
