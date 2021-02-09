The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Caroline Nelson, of Jefferson, received a B.S. in psychology from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. A virtual commencement ceremony was held Dec. 19.
Stephanie Schulman, of Frederick, earned a B.A. on Dec. 19 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at McDaniel College, in Westminster:
Highest honors: Morgan Decolli, Mackenzie Hunt, Jenna Barth, Ashley Wilder, Spencer Cole, Caroline Downing and Ashley Reyes, of Mount Airy; Michaela Persinger, of Emmitsburg; Isabella Lawbaugh and Madeleine Thompson, of Poolesville; Zacharias Callis, Stefany Martinez and Genevieve Meng, of Damascus; Shaquille Tairellil, Jessie Titus, Melissa Marini, Kylie Baker, Abbi Hayden, Emma Lindell, Elaina Kluttz and Haley Livingston, of Frederick; Wilson Clayton, of Union Bridge; Molly Sherman, of Dickerson; Hailey Perry, of Woodbine; John Wolohan, Grant Stanton and Lauren Logue, of New Windsor; Morgan Brown, of Keymar; Jacob Carin, of Boyds; Sage Wann, of New Market; Regan Knowles, of Boonsboro; and Nia Roberts, of Walkersville;
High honors: Hunter Lindsey, Sarah Case, Phillip King, Emily McGraw, Collin Shriner, Jani Pierre, Alec Parker, Guinevere Schipper and Taylor Routzahn, of Frederick; Cameron Wilson, of Woodbine; Brooke Boyland, of Laytonsville; Hayley Willey, of Walkersville; Gabriel Brusco, of Middletown; Michael Bromley and Olivia King, of Mount Airy; Chesna Bosnic, of Damascus; Nicholas Pare, of Union Bridge; and Logan Hemp, of New Windsor.
Honors: Max Gosselin, Lauren Ewart, Megan O’Neill and Griffin Gill, of Mount Airy; Moira Digiacomantonio, of Union Bridge; Jasmine White, of Adamstown; Taylor Baldwin and Michelle Addo, of Boonsboro; Christian Brown, Zachary Askounes and Luke Szukalski, of Frederick; Morgan Bliss and Katheryn Morrow, of Poolesville; Brenna Lindsay, of Monrovia; Samantha Kline and Kalyska Smith of Smithsburg; Connor Manion and Elizabeth Murdock, of Damascus; Grayson Jons, of Ijamsville; Chelsea Teye, of Keedysville; Luci Vallor, of Woodbine; and Justeen Cooley and Garrett Tucker, of Keymar.
Student-athletes Mallory Holson, of Ijamsville, and Megan Ray, of New Market, were named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2020 season. Both are students at Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Colton White, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, has been named to the president’s list at Graceland University, in Lamoni, Iowa.
The following area students were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Bob Jones University, in Greenville, South Carolina: Jeremiah Cox, from Keymar and a sophomore computer science major; Douglas Flynn, of Libertytown and a senior engineering major; Abigail Leaman, of Damascus and a senior communication disorders major; and Colten Shipe, of New Windsor and a junior computer science major.
Elizabeth Davis, of Frederick, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Columbia College of Missouri. Davis attended online.
Bethany Lord, vice president of human resources for Woodsboro Bank, was awarded the 2020 Gold Award at the Maryland Bankers Association’s Council of Professional Women in Banking and Finance Achievement Awards. The award celebrates a woman who exemplifies leadership excellence, innovative thinking and commitment to community service who has achieved GOLD: Growth, Opportunity, Leadership and Development. Lord was nominated for this award by her colleagues at Woodsboro Bank who recognize her instrumental part in leading the Bank forward. She joined the Bank in 2017 and has over 13 years of human resource experience with seven years in the financial industry.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University, at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania: Alle Aruta and Sydney Rossman, of New Market; Matthew Elias, of Boonsboro; Samuel Ellestao, of Damascus; Amelia Flook, of Middletown; Jordan Grey, of New Windsor; Chloe Sharman, of Woodbine; Rachel Stoll, of Clarksburg; and Sarah Taylor, of Mount Airy.
In December, Maria Lagrotteria, of Middletown, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, in Delaware, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.