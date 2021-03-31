The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Kaitlyn Christoff, of Frederick, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Virginia.
Jessica Van Der Hulst and Anna Willson, both from Frederick, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Biola University, in La Mirada, California.
Caitlyn P. Naff, a sophomore criminal justice student from Frederick, made the dean’s list for the fall term at the University of Pittsburgh, in Bradford, Pennsylvania.
Ben Armogida, of Frederick; Maggie Hill, of Monrovia; and Katelynn Miller, of Middletown, made the fall dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Grace Armogida, of Frederick, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Shasita Paudel, a junior political science and Spanish major at Dickinson College, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, made the dean’s list for the fall semester. Paudel is a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and is the daughter of Tirtha and Gyanu Paudel, of Frederick.
Marykate Geppert, of Jefferson, was inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success as part of the fall 2020 class at Kutztown University, in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
Logan Barnes, of Mount Airy, was named to the Abilene Christian University fall dean’s list. Barnes is a senior majoring in nutrition at the university in Abilene, Texas.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bridgewater College, in Bridgewater, Virginia: Courtney Larrick, a sophomore majoring in art, from Mount Airy; Erika Clary, a senior majoring in mathematics, from Brunswick; Riley Flick, a first-year majoring in liberal studies, from Thurmont; Sydney Ghanayem, a junior majoring in psychology, from Thurmont; Brooke Hanson, a first-year majoring in health and exercise science, from Walkersville; Jacob Haugh, a junior majoring in communication, technology and culture, from Boonsboro; Nina King, a junior majoring in art, from Frederick; Melanie Pick, a first-year majoring in biology, from Middletown, Myles Roberts, a first-year majoring in health and physical education, from Frederick; Caroline Schrider, a sophomore majoring in environmental science, from New Market; Cheyenne Villarosa, a junior majoring in biology, from Knoxville; and Lexi Winkler, a sophomore majoring in psychology, from Mount Airy.
Daniel Vela, of Damascus, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Canisius College, in Buffalo, New York. Vela is pursuing a degree in biology.
Emma Franceschina, of Ijamsville, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro, Georgia.
Shelby Stevens, of Damascus, earned the fall Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Stevens is a molecular biology major.
Omolayo Ajala, of Clarksburg, an economics major, earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction for the fall semester at Colgate University, in Hamilton, New York.
Corinne Kearney, of Mount Airy, is a member of the Lebanon Valley College field hockey team which earned spots on the 2021 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad. Additionally, as a team, LVC earned the academic team award. Kearney is pursing a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
Austin Shapiro, of Ijamsville, took part in a virtual production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” in March at Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Shapiro played “Cecily Cardew” for “Ernest.” A graduate of Oakdale High School, Shapiro is majoring in fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.