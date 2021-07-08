The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
The following area students received master’s degrees on May 22 from McDaniel College, in Westminster: Elizabeth Mulcahy, of Frederick, education of the deaf; Lauren McCarron, of New Windsor, school librarianship, Clinton Holley, of Frederick, secondary education; Ethan Harden, of Keymar, public administration and policy; Caitlin Mills, of Middletown, elementary education; Neal DiMarco, of Frederick, education of the deaf; Kathryn Kirschenmann, of Damascus, kinesiology; Morgan Brenner, of Frederick, school librarianship; Matthew Smith, of Walkersville, counseling; Healther Burley LaDuca, of Clarksburg, elementary education; Daphney Deese Ado-Ado, of Clarksburg, secondary education; and Brittany VanGaasbeck, of Mount Airy, elementary education.
Bridget Friedman, of New Market, school librarianship; Jonathan Craig, of Middletown, education of the deaf; Amanda Stine, of Thurmont, counseling; Michelle Almer, of Mount Airy, curriculum and instruction; Shannon Obonyo, of New Market, Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages; Emily Prather, of Ijamsville, secondary education; Jaclyn McLane, of Woodsboro, special education; Rebekah Horn, of Mount Airy, counseling; Vanessa Bodine, of New Market, liberal arts; Michele Cirrincione, of Middletown, curriculum and instruction; Kelli Prange, of Damascus, counseling; Annie Plumley, of Mount Airy, counseling; Keyanah Key, of Frederick, gerontology; Jaclyn Wood, of Thurmont, school librarianship; Margaret Sears, of New Market, curriculum and instruction; Brooke Stone, of Frederick, curriculum and instruction; Valerie Pfister, of Frederick, school librarianship; and Madison Krauss, of Emmitsburg, human services management.
Robert Snyder, of Frederick, was among 130 students awarded the doctor of osteopathic medicine from PCOM Georgia on May 27 in ceremonies held in Alpharetta, Georgia. PCOM Georgia is affiliated with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Snyder is the son of Michelle and John Snyder, of Erie, Pennsylvania. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and biology from Mount Saint Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, in 2015. He is continuing his medical training in psychiatry at the Naval Medical Center, in San Diego, California.
Deborah Ayomiposi Afolabi, of Walkersville, earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, in Communications: Public Relations and Advertising from Albright College, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Afolabi is a graduate of Walkersville High School.
Shannon Brawley, of Mount Airy, graduated on May 15 from Grove City College, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College: James Petrolle, Nicole Switzer and John Watson, of Damascus; Fiona Lacey, of Frederick; Nathaniel Stuyck, of Brunswick; Noah Eckel, of Keedysville; Tim DeMember, of Monrovia; Shannon Brawley, of Mount Airy; Brynn Grabill, of Charles Town, West Virginia; and Kathryn Vezzosi, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Kara O’Neill, of Frederick, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Saint Mary, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Miakayla Topovich, of Frederick, graduated from the College of Charleston, in Charleston, South Carolina, with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Randi Haron, from Clarksburg, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (Wisconsin).
Rebecca Duke, of Ijamsville, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Lasell University, in Newton, Massachusetts.
