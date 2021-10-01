The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Marisabel Kubiak, of Poolesville, earned a Master of Arts in conflict transformation from Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in May. Also, Jackie Benton, of Smithsburg, earned a graduate certificate in trauma and resilience in educational environment.
Mark Pera, of Laytonsville, and Linsey Rotter, of New Market, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The following area students were awarded bachelor’s degrees in May from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida: Caitlin Caffrey, of New Market, nursing; Christian VandenHeuvel, of Frederick, advertising and public relations; Noah Wivell, of Rocky Ridge, entrepreneurship; and Ryan Washabaugh, of Frederick, political science.
Grayson Rule, of Frederick, was recently inducted into Phi Alpha Theta at Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania. Rule, a graduate of Tuscarora High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history and political science.
Nicholas Coyne, of Middletown, a graduate of Middletown High School and a biology major, received the Biology Scholarship Award from Lebanon Valley College.
The following area students graduated on May 3 from Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida: Tatiana Dieguez, of Frederick, criminology; Sasha Pabis, of Frederick, education hearing impaired/elementary education, summa cum laude; Devin Beck and Alec Stores, both of Mount Airy and degrees in accounting; and Nicholas Bennett, of Mount Airy, accounting and finance.
Kathryn Craine, of Woodbine and a biology major, was named the recipient of The COOP Service Prize at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina: Mary Bartlett, a physics major from Damascus; Jeremiah Cox, a computer science major from Keymar; and Douglas Flynn, an engineering major from Libertytown.
Dana Luquingan, of Smithsburg, and Alexandra Merki, of Thurmont, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Logan Barnes, of Mount Airy, was named to the spring semester honor roll at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
Alexandra Kerwin, of Woodbine, was named to the dean’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. Maria Tyma, of Boyds, and Whitney Robertson, of Frederick, were named to the chancellor’s honor roll.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester, New Hampshire, congratulates the following local students on being named to the winter dean’s list: Kendra Rosenberry, of Sabillasville; and Kirsten Burton, Lillian Donlon, Alaya Powell-Davis and Miriam Reyes, of Frederick.
The following area students made the winter president’s list at SNHU: Xavier Perez Mendez, Virginia Kinsella, Sarah Benkert, Brandon Peterson, Benjamin Smith and Tiffanie Reeves, of Frederick; Sonja Roberts, of Damascus; Cassie O’Clair and Joshua Hanington, of Middletown; Matthew Seibert, of Sabillasville; Carlos Incao, of Keymar; Ludwin Matias, of Walkersville; and Donisha Terry, of Monrovia.
Individually, 18 players of the Muhlenberg College’s field hockey team, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, were named to the 2020 NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad. Among them was Mallory Holson, of Ijamsville, a psychology major and student-athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.