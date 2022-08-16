Samantha Kellogg, of Poolesville, a member of the University of Alabama rowing team, was named a first team honoree in the Big 12 Conference Academic All-Big 12 Rowing Team.
A resident of New Market, Megan Ray graduated in May with a bachelor's degree in studio art and a minor in art history from Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Lillian Pecar, of Mount Airy, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Anderson University, in Anderson, South Carolina.
Rebecca Marker made the president's list for the spring semester at Elon University, in Elon, North Carolina. She graduated magna cum laude in May with a bachelor's degree in biology. Marker is the daughter of James and Julie Marker, of Frederick.
Jenna Welbourn, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Columbus State Community College, in Columbus, Ohio.
Emma Rubin, of New Market, made the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Pittsburgh. She is a biology/pre-physical therapy major.
Drew Strayton, from Frederick, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Strayton is an engineering major.
Chad Vasquenza, of Mount Airy, made the spring dean's list at Bryant University, in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Hayley Ann Reed, of New Market, graduated following the spring semester from South Dakota State University, in Brookings, South Dakota. Reed graduated cum laude with a bachelor's in SDSU's Jerome J. Lohr College of engineering.
The following area students graduated with bachelor's degrees from Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Virginia: Makenzie Holston, Boonsboro, in psychology and in public health; Brian Leizear, of Adamstown, sport management; Hazel Scotland, of Walkersville, nursing; Kimberly Siguenza Depaz, of Frederick, in Spanish and in biology; Paige Colvin, of Mount Airy, criminal justice; Maura Doherty, of Frederick, exercise science; Ryan Hayden, of Frederick, exercise science and in public health; Troy Hilliard, of Frederick, psychology; Brianna Jenkins, of Frederick, elementary education; Zackary Mathis, of Walkersville, business administration; Dominic Nestor, of Frederick, biology; Steven Stabler, of Frederick, degrees in political science and history and an undergraduate certificate in Civil War Era Studies and an undergraduate certificate in public history; and Olivia Weinel, of Mount Airy, degrees in Spanish, criminal justice and psychology.
The following area students were awarded master's degrees from Shenandoah University: Karlye Pick, of Middletown, physician assistant studies; Caroline Anderson, of Frederick, nursing; Amelia Fitts, of Frederick, nursing; and Tessa Myers, of New Market, occupational therapy and a graduate certificate in performing arts medicine. The following area students were awarded doctorates: Megan Harne, of Smithsburg, physical therapy; Daniel Kellar, of Woodsboro, physical therapy; Rebecca Moore, of Middletown, physical therapy; Pamela Burns-Muhler, of Mount Airy, non-traditional pharmacy; Leanne Crawford, of Poolesville, pharmacy; Jovita Huynh, of Boyds, pharmacy; Rileigh Provenza, of Mount Airy, pharmacy; and Ryan Sharpless, of Boonsboro, pharmacy. And Wendy Betah, of Frederick, received a graduate certificate in psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner.
