Levi White, of Brunswick and attending Hood College, and Azeezat Lawal Are, of Frederick and attending the University of Maryland Global Campus, were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Brandon Peterson, of Frederick; Musa Din, of Clarksburg; and Ryan Reid, of Thurmont, were named to the winter dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Cassidy Yohn and Justin Neal, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; Jalisa Harris, Pamela Reed, Nathan Hogue and Mark Damstedt, of Mount Airy; Nicole Weeks and Colby Nolan, of Frederick; Lavane Smith, of Damascus; Sarah Gann, of Smithsburg; Tyler Cherneski, of Union Bridge; Ashley Tillman, of Brunswick; and Jarred Disney, of New Windsor, were named to the president's list for the winter term at SNHU.
The following area local students were doctor of physical therapy graduates in May, from Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania: Sarena Bhasin, of Frederick and a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School; and Anna Marie McClain, of Smithsburg and a graduate of Middletown High School.
The following area students received bachelor degrees in May from Bridgewater College, in Bridgewater, Virginia: Brooke Hamm, of Dickerson, health and exercise science; Katie Hardy, of Boonsboro, liberal studies; Timothy Hopson, of Middletown, health and exercise science; Caleb Needle, of New Market, health and exercise science; Caroline Schrider, of New Market, environmental science; Cheyenne Villarosa, Knoxville, graduated cum laude, biology; and Abel Ameyaw, Frederick, a master's in athletic training.
Eliza Baranowski, of Boonsboro; Linsey Rotter, of New Market; and Rachel Thomas, of Walkersville, achieved the dean's list for the spring semester at Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carson Rauschenberg, a senior art major from Frederick, made the dean's list for the spring semester at Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri.
The following local students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Shepherd University, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia: Zahra Mohammed Alegaili, Abigail Rose Bartlett, Alayna Briana Burgamy, Jaden Malachi Byrd, Shanna Dextradeur, Tanner L. Dixon, Rodney Jerone Dorsey, Javier Dagoberto Flores, Raquel Gonzalez-Escalante, Sara K. Hohn, Marie Yvette Matchouambou, Destiny B. Spacil and Kameron Avery Walters, of Frederick; Kaeleigh White, of Ijamsville; Ryan A. Dinges, Katie Rose Laing, Kelsie J. Laing and Georgia Nicole Sloper, of Jefferson; Ciara M. Scafide and Amanda Nicole Wetzel, of Knoxville; Tyler Joseph Burgee and Taylor Marie Burgee, of Libertytown; Amanda M. Deener, Grace Karlin Mann, Katherine Miller, Olivia G. Rodgers, Meghan Noelle Shipley and Sydney Alexandra Stevens, of Middletown; Margaret A. Clugston and Megan L. Farrell, of Monrovia; Emily A. Cole, of Mount Airy; Caylin Marie Clingan and Madison R. Michael, of Myersville; Justin Ryan Gamble, Alexis Rose Keeling and Sianna N. King, of New Market; Drucilla Paige Long, of Thurmont; Isaac Q. Cheston, of Walkersville; and Joshua L. Polce, of Woodsboro.
