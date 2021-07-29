The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Woodsboro Bank has appointed Jason Lee to serve on its board of directors. Lee is co-owner and CEO of Lee Building Maintenance and a respected leader in the commercial cleaning industry as well as the Frederick community. He is a member of the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek as well as a past president, and has served as chair of the board for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and on the YMCA board of directors.
Alyssa J. Perando, a graduate of Oakdale High School in Ijamsville, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2025 on June 30 and has begun six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer. Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applications for the Class of 2025.
U.S. Marine Pvt. Hunter G. Crone graduated from Marine Recruit Training Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina. Pvt. Crone is the son of John C. Crone Jr. and Tonya M. Crone, of Jefferson. He is a 2018 graduate of Brunswick High School. Pvt. Crone will complete Marine Combat Training at Camp Geiger, North Carolina, before moving to California for communications school.
Caitlyn Naff, a junior criminal justice student from Frederick, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pennsylvania.
Parker Beatty, of New Windsor, earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at SUNY Oneonta, in New York. Beatty is studying music industry.
Emma Parker, of Poolesville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Westminster College, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. Parker is majoring in biochemistry.
Cheryl K. Simmons, of Monrovia and Frederick, received a Master of Business Administration degree with a Certificate of Organizational Development from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg.
Cianna Moscatelli, of Boonsboro; and Han Le and Tan Le, of Adamstown, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.
The following area students were among the graduates on May 7 and 8 from Coastal Carolina University, in Conway, South Carolina: Lena Janes, of New Market; Sarah Fisher, of Brunswick; Bridget Dowell, Ryan Ware and Margaret Bielski, of Mount Airy; Ethan Sandy, of Smithsburg; Victoria Glaspell and Angela Florimbio, of Walkersville; Christopher Mertz, of Boonsboro; and Tyler Jessee, of Thurmont.
Isabella Alley, of Emmitsburg, and Katherine Schupp, of Frederick, qualified for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Connecticut.
Two area science students at Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania, are spending part of the summer collaborating with faculty for summer research projects. Bruno Mochi, of New Market, a homeschool graduate, is pursuing a bachelor’s in chemistry in ACS chemistry and mathematics. Benjamin Smith, of Frederick, a graduate of Walkersville High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Haley Wright, of Boonsboro, is among the University of Alabama athletes on the Southeastern Conferences spring academic honor roll.
The American Association of Christian Schools announces that David Ramler, son of Dr. Kent and Mrs. Joy Ramler, of Frederick, was granted a scholarship to attend the AACS Youth Legislative Training Conference in Washington, D.C., July 5-9. Ramler is a recent valedictorian graduate of Frederick Christian Academy.
Marichu Ortega, of Boyds, and Niyah Pack, of Frederick, were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.
Hannah Lynn, of Frederick, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Central Arkansas, in Conway, Arkansas.
William Vargas, of Walkersville, will attend Clarkson University, in Potsdam, New York, as a member of the Class of 2025. Vargas will be majoring in mechanical engineering.
Reece Antognoni, of Frederick and a sophomore at Arizona State University, made the dean’s list for the spring semester. He is majoring in supply chain management.
Cameron Baumgardner, of Emmitsburg, a student-athlete at Kutztown University, in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has been name a 2020-2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete.
Hollins University, in Roanoke, Virginia, has named Moira Everett, of Knoxville, to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Samuel Hull and Oluwatamilore Odunsi, of Boyds; and Jade Lopez, of Thurmont, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Emerson College, in Boston.
Rachel Mumey, of New Market, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois.
