The following area students made the dean's list for the fall semester at Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg: Reid Clingerman, Ryan Lookingbill, Nicholas Flick, Kimberly Shields, Katie Shugars, Sherry Vosburgh, Carly Crone and Pablo Archila-Arriaga, of Thurmont; Jasmine Guerrero-Granato, Rachel Keifer, Gary Rojewski, Emmanuella Osei-Asante, Thomas Reilly, Nicole Delente, Jocelyn Castillo, Joseph Intolubbe, Rayne Mikaela Viray, Madaline Rooney, Kassandra Ball, Mikaela Shranatan, Samuel Staton, Jose Abarca, Faith Kuckels, Yuzhu Ma, Esperanza Gomez, Claire Moberly, Collins Niji, Carols Diaz Florez, Nathan Gerlich, Michael Morningstar, James Cawley, and Fynn McDonald, of Frederick; and Ellen Salvatore, Briana Smith, John Kempisty and William Merritt, of Smithsburg.
Also, Katherine Stohlman, of Jefferson; Hannah Golway, Rebecca Cermak and Madelyn Southern, of Woodbine; Joshua Kaufman, of Walkersville; James Kemp, of Ijamsville; Jaquelyn Yiatrou, of Emmitsburg; Natalie Berry, of Middletown; Matthew Dirndorfer, Kristen Musselman, Lily Chandler, Nicholas Dellavalle, Tynan Gallagher and Madalyn Tchou, of Mount Airy; Madison Hall, of Clarksburg; Hanna Houck, of Keymar; Jacqueline Pino, of Damascus; Travis Tasker, of Myersville; Anna Morrison and Therese Villarrubia, of Poolesville; Marleigh Beck, Haley Curtis, Ashleigh Schaible and Kathleen Eichelberger, of New Market; Adam Hersey, of Walkersville; Darin Cline, of Union Bridge; Claire Hahn, of Keedysville; and Anna Barnes, of Adamstown.
The following area students were conferred with bachelor's or master's degrees in January from Hood College:
Master's degrees: Gianfranco Portuondo, business administration, of Brunswick; from Frederick: Fatimah Al Subaie, Khalid Alasuos, Abdullah Alhassan and Arundhati Naikavde, management information systems; Abdul Rahman Alqahtani, computer science; Mohammed Alyami, information technology; Idrissa Balde, biomedical science; Alisha Dunkle, mathematics instructional leadership; Sarena Ferguson, counseling; Eddie Hamad, cybersecurity; Kevin Hambrecht, information technology; Nicholas Harne, business administration; Tara Jernejcic, interdisciplinary studies in human behavior; Rahul Goud Katagouni, computer science; Enagnon Missihoun, biomedical science; Alison Rattray, bioinformatics; Kelly Savannah-Sheroda, environmental biology; Kyle Shields, business administration; Dianne Stratton, computer science and Katharina Yandrofski, biomedical science.
Also, Kayla Bucheimer, environmental biology, from Jefferson; Andrew Corl, environmental biology, Middletown; Kelsey Johnson, reading specialization, Middletown; and Joseph Kuti and Patrick Regan, business administration, of Middletown; Angela Moxley, environmental biology, Mount Airy; Yves Borjas, business administration, Myersville; David Weiner, business administration, of New Market; Nadene Engel Oliva, interdisciplinary studies in human behavior, and Derek Owens, computer science, both of Thurmont; and from Walkersville, Caitlin Buchholz, biomedical science; and Meg DePanise, business administration.
Receiving bachelor's degrees from Hood College were, from Frederick: Jordan Brooks, law and criminal justice; Brian Burner, mathematics; Natalie Comunale, business administration; Jacqueline Larios, communication arts; Nadia Monnier, political science; Ilobekeme Ojeifo, integrated marketing communications; Hanah Romsburg, art and archaeology, history; Laura Spencer, communication arts; Gina Sterling, German and communication arts; Sterling Vaughan, business administration; and Christopher Wetzel, computer science. Also, Justin Poole, economics, from Jefferson; Derek Bain, business administration, from Middletown; Samantha Orbin, communication arts, from Mount Airy; from New Market: Charles Cline, business administration; Nicholas Johnson, biochemistry; and Riley Smith, mathematics; and Rachel Spicer, social work, from Walkersville.
