The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
James Shepard, a native of Mount Airy, received the Senior Civilian of the Year Award serving with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT), in Naples, Italy. Shepard serves as the senior project manager for the expeditionary business line (EXBL). EXBL is responsible for completing projects outside a standard U.S. military installation. These projects include humanitarian assistance, military construction, joint base construction and contingency built out.
Maj. Andrew Klish, U.S. Army Dental Corps, was recently assigned program director, Army Dental Specialist Program, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Dr. Klish oversees the eight weeks of advanced individual training that new Army soldiers receive to become 68E Dental Specialists. The program trains over 275 soldiers per year. The rigorous training prepares soldiers to assist Army dentists and operate dental clinics both in traditional garrison dental clinics and deployed field dental clinics around the world. He is a graduate of Middletown High School, Boston College, the University of Maryland Baltimore College of Dental Surgery, and holds a Master of Science in Oral Biology from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Postgraduate Dental College. Maj.Klish is the son of Col. (Dr.) John Klish, USAF, Dental Corps, Retired, and Susan Klish, of Middletown.
The following area students were awarded bachelor degrees on Dec. 6, 2020, from York College of Pennsylvania: Nadia Dixon, of Ijamsville, international relations; Kaitlyn Eastridge, of Monrovia, magna cum laude, music industry and recording technology; and Ian O’Malley, of Mount Airy, business administration.
David McBain, of Damascus, and Alexei Severnyak, of Frederick, were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina.
The following area students made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Emerson College, in Boston, Massachusetts: Oluwatamilore Odunsi, a business creative enterprises major, and Samuel Hull, a media arts production major, both from Boyds.
McDaniel College senior Zacharias Callis, of Damascus, directed the March production of the comedy “Speech & Debate” at the college in Westminster.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, in St. Mary’s City: Anthony Sparacino, Ashleigh Gonanno, Alexa Needle, Ashley Yurich, Aiden Lane, Kailee Earp and Cara Bond, of Mount Airy; Jacob Gill, Miriam Tirado Viscalla, William Miller, Olivia Sothoron, Ethan Orozco, Jesse Majane, Christopher Baidoo and Lillian Greenberg, of Frederick; Gillian Carr and Aidan Christie, of Brunswick; Owen Smith and Julia Milner, of Middletown; Alexander Behzadi, Tabitha Fisanich and Megan Huynh, of Clarksburg; Susanna Schmidt, of Boyds, Sean Elkins, of Adamstown; Cameron White and Brooke Orr, of Monrovia; Julia Cutroneo, of Woodbine; Jack Eskay and Diana Clay, of Damascus; Christina Ringel, of New Market; Hannah Spinks, of Cascade; Ryan Dalrymple and Gunnar Smith, of Poolesville; and Elise Evans, of Dickerson.
Rico Biggart, of Frederick, graduated from Hofstra University in December, earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.