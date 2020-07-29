Comcast NBCUniversal awarded approximately $95,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 38 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. The award is a one-time $2,500 scholarship. Among the recipients is Oreoluwa Adeoye, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Jocelyn Hirai, of Frederick, recently received a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Frostburg State University, in Frostburg. Hirai's dissertation was titled "'I Was Like Floating': Undocumented Community College Students' Well-Being Narratives During Trump's Presidency."
Caitlin Duke, of Frederick, graduated in May with a degree in Art: Studio Art and English: Writing, from Wheaton College, in Wheaton, Illinois.
The following local students have enrolled at McDaniel College, in Westminster, as transfer students for the fall semester: Sam Appel, of Knoxville; Caroline Downing, Griffin Gill, Kaitlyn Holstein and Olivia King, of Mount Airy; Noelle Hickman, of Walkersville; Alyssa McBrien, of Frederick; Aubrey Smith, of Woodbine; Kalyska Smith, of Smithsburg; and Carleah Summers, of Brunswick.
Maryland Symphony Orchestra announces that Elizabeth Schulze, music director, has agreed to renew her contract through 2024. Schulze has just completed her 20th season as the artistic leader of the organization. During the pandemic, Schulze has been hosting weekly online concerts drawn from the MSO's archive of concert recordings. MSO plans to begin its subscription season in late January. Plans are underway to offer a livestream option for remote concert attendance.
The following area students were awarded master's degrees from Frostburg State University, in Frostburg: Kaitlyn Broadhurst, of Frederick, education, general; Colleen Ellis, of New Market, education, general; Lydia Jernigan, of Smithsburg, education, general; Amanda Makenya, of Frederick, business administration, management; Nilufer Mutlu, of Clarksburg; nursing; Christine Payne, of Middletown, education, general; Sara Seiser, of Myersville, education, general; Nicole Slick, of Boonsboro, education, general; Benjamin Taddei, of Mount Airy, education, general; Brandon White, of New Market, recreation, parks and sport management; and Rouel de Guzman, of Monrovia; business administration, management.
The following area students were awarded bachelor's degrees from Frostburg State University: Trazahra Allen, of Woodbine, nursing; Jonathan Assurian, of Ijamsville, engineering; Sean Black, of Clarksburg, engineering and physics; Emely Canaza, of Frederick, early childhood/elementary education; Jennifer Cedillo, of Frederick, sociology; Devin Clark, of New Market, health and physical education; Alexandra Clizbe, of New Market, liberal studies; Garrett Colvin, of Mount Airy, business administration; Taylor Cooley, of Thurmont, psychology; Miguel Cruz-Lopez, of Damascus, information technology; Noah Dell, of Keymar, computer science; Jordan Eiker, of Thurmont, early childhood education/elementary education; Sarah Escobar, Frederick, early childhood/elementary education; Devin Griffith, of Boonsboro, law and society; Claire Hanlon, of Damascus, early childhood/elementary education; OtoAbasi James, of Smithsburg, psychology; Michelle Jones, of New Windsor, nursing; Liene Krasta, of Frederick, nursing; Geoffrey Littrell, of Boonsboro, nursing; Elena Manco, of Mount Airy, business administration; Karrah Mattingly, of Woodbine, early childhood/elementary education; Taylor McConville, of Frederick, health science; Rachel McKeever, of Damascus, nursing; Alexa McKenzie, of Ijamsville, early childhood/elementary education; and Alexandra Minnick, of Mount Airy, early childhood/elementary education.
Also, Kira Muren, of Frederick, business administration; Nnamdi-Raphael Okoye, of Damascus, biology; Benjamin Passarelli, of Boonsboro, early childhood/elementary education; Ryan Patterson, of Frederick, law and society; Emily Rhinaman, of Keedysville, early childhood/elementary education; James Ridgely, of Boonsboro, business administration; Kaitlyn Ringquist, of Smithsburg, psychology; Tyler Rock, of Mount Airy, secure computing and information assurance; William Rogers, of Middletown, computer science; Spencer Schading, of Walkersville, psychology; Aroosa Shah, of Frederick, business administration; Abigail Stitely, of Frederick, early childhood/elementary education; Sydney Stotler, of Boonsboro, mathematics; Clara Thompson, of Frederick, business administration; Dorcas Thuku, of Frederick, nursing; Andrew Vincent, of Mount Airy, business administration; Claire Wenck, of New Market, business administration; Kye White, of Frederick, social work and sociology; Robert White, of Frederick, wildlife and fisheries; Tyler Wieseckel, of Mount Airy, secure computing and information assurance; and Paige Young, of Keedysville; nursing.
The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
