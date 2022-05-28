Gage Michael Randall, of Thurmont, was named to the deans' list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Lauren Lombardo, of New Market, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester of at the College of New Jersey.
Caitlyn P. Naff, of Frederick, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Madison Grace Kutzera, of Hagerstown, graduated from Radford University on Dec. 11.
Delaney White, of Ijamsville, was named to the president's honors list and the deans list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Hartford.
Shasita Paudel, Thomas Sniezek, Chase Weller, and Barry Weller, of Frederick, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Dickinson College.
Meridythe Witt and Katerina Peters, of Middletown, and Jackson VanTassell, of Frederick, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Radford University.
Olivia Weinel, of Mount Airy, and Zackary Mathis, of Walkersville, were named new members of Omicron Delta Kappa in January.
Jessica Markley, of Mount Airy, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Geneva College.
Ella K. Fitzgerald, of Jefferson, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Virginia Tech University.
Logan Freed, of Mount Airy, and Tiffany Lenhart, of Thurmont, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Delaware Valley University.
Matt Geiger, of Mount Airy, Daniel Mulcahy, of Frederick, and George Childers, of Walkersville, were named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Ohio University.
Derek D'Arcy, of Monrovia, was named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at Lawrence Technological University.
