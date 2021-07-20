The Frederick News-Post welcomes news of honors, awards, recognitions and other accomplishments. Send an email to community@newspost.com.
Miranda Solomon, of Woodbine, was honored with the Outstanding Senior, Economics, B.S. Award at Susquehanna University, in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Delilah Schweitzer, of Middletown, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedar Crest College, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Noah Anderson and Zachary Muragaki, of Frederick, and Cam Maxey, of Walkersville, made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ithaca College, in Ithaca, New York.
The following local students graduated from Hood College in May with bachelor’s degrees: Adamstown: Troy Phillips, history; Jen Slick, early childhood education; and Zach Slick, history. Brunswick: Jose Escobar, Spanish: Iberian and Latin American cultural studies; and Ariel Gonzalez, political science, and art and archaeology.
Frederick: Margo Adams, business administration; Kevin Adams-Mardi, mathematics; Mya Barry-Williams, nursing; Alex Blank, computer science; Katherine Bradley, elementary/special education; Dee Brown, early childhood education; Duncan Campbell, environmental science and policy; Ann Coleman, mathematics; Maddie Cooper, communication arts; Allison Coposky, English; Gabriella Delpo, social work; Geraldine Dory, political science; Michael Gaffney, nursing; Taylor Hall, English and psychology; Savanna Hastings, history; Kimberly Hicks, elementary/special education; Guinevere Hodge, mathematics; Evan Hull, biology; and Courtney Hyde, business administration.
Also, Caroline Jeranek, history; Emily Jessee, English, Vung Kim and Liam King, business administration; Harrison Lisle, biology; Ashley McGlaughlin, nursing; Becky McGugan, early childhood education; Kyle McQuillen, computer science; Jesse Myers, business administration; Hannah Pause, biology; Iqra Rafiq, law and criminal justice; Jordan Reed-Estes, environmental science and policy; Kim Roberts, business administration; Joyce Robinson, nursing; Haleigh Seek, biology; Sloan Selleh, law and criminal justice; Jack Sullivan, business administration; Lauren Thompson, computer science; Juliet Traini, mathematics; Anh Tran, biology; Paige Weiss Zesati, nursing; Paul Wells, computer science; and Joshua Womack, business administration.
From Ijamsville: Gabriel Urso, biology. Jefferson: Sarah Walker, social work. Keymar: Christian Isanogle, psychology; and Sarah Murphey, political science. Knoxville: Sydney Whipp, elementary/special education. Middletown: Makenzie Baldwin, early childhood education; Andrew Heon, business administration; Mikayla Ingram, mathematics; Lang Taimanao, accounting; and Andrew Wenner, business administration. Monrovia: Thad Tomlinson, elementary/special education; Christian Wagner, computer science and chemistry. Mount Airy: Josie Johnson, nursing; Leslie Randolph, social work; Ryan Rosenthal, psychology; and Maggie Winters, communication arts.
And from Myersville: Mitchel Clark, elementary/special education; and Lauren Keeney, law and criminal justice. New Market: Ally Fachler, early childhood education; Maxwell Kasten, psychology; Erin Lafferty, early childhood education; Joel Tate, biochemistry; and Grace Weaver, history. Thurmont: Lily Bean, law and criminal justice, and business administration; Justin Cissel, business administration; Aaron Delph, nursing; Jon Rodriguez, political science, and Arabic and Middle Eastern studies; and Madeline Subasic, business administration. Walkersville: Jay Dekker, business administration; Jacob Keith, history and political science; and Caylee Winpigler, history and global studies. Woodsboro: Anna Eyler, mathematics.
