Isabella Alley, of Emmitsburg, and Katherine Schupp, of Frederick, made the dean's list for the spring term at Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Connecticut.
The following students received degrees from Quinnipiac University: Nadine Kelly, of Frederick, bachelor's in nursing; Keely Moxley, of Mount Airy, Master of Business Administration; and Autumn Mains, of New Market, Master of Science in Nursing.
Daveen Bavari and Stephanie Schulman, of Frederick, and Gage Randall, of Thurmont, were named to the dean's list for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska.
Josh Reisberg, of Union Bridge, made the dean's list for the spring semester at Pensacola Christian College, in Pensacola, Florida.
Sydney Hsu, of Frederick, was selected to become a member of the National Honor Society of High School Scholars. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. Hsu is a student at Urbana High School.
The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Olivia Pechstein, of Charles Town, W.Va., at University of Delaware, and Robert Colter, of Clarksburg, at National Intelligence University.
Marisa Segovia, of Frederick, has been named to the dean's list for the spring semester at The College of Saint Rose, in Albany, New York.
