Alison Moore, of Frederick, is a May graduate of the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, New Hampshire.
William Vargas, of Walkersville, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Clarkson University, in Potsdam, New York.
In May, Leigh DiMisa, of Mount Airy, earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Scranton, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Bryce Taylor, of Poolesville, graduated with a BME in music education (choral/general) in May from DePauw University, in Greencastle, Indiana. Taylor was also named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
Sage Wann, of New Market, was among 13 students at McDaniel College, in Westminster, selected as National Security Fellows, which pairs with any program of study and provides students with knowledge, skills and experience in national security as well as the ability to specialize in an area of interest, such as interstate conflict, intra-state political violence, cybersecurity, ethics, and human rights.
Emma Blackburn, of Frederick graduated this spring from Ohio Wesleyan University, in Delaware, Ohio. Blackburn earned a bachelor's degree cum laude and was a microbiology major and a chemistry minor.
The following area students received bachelor's degrees in May from Saint Francis University, in Loretto, Pennsylvania: Andres Barbosa, of Damascus, environmental engineering; Heather Markiewicz, of Darnestown, health science physician assistant, Jordan Markiewicz, Darnestown, nursing; and Dylan Reid, of Thurmont, management.
Jackson McGill, of New Market, majoring in finance and a graduate of Oakdale High School, made the dean's high honors list for the spring semester at Marietta College, in Marietta, Ohio. John Sanford, of Monrovia and a graduate of Urbana High School, made the dean's list for the spring semester. Sanford is majoring in middle childhood special education LA/SS.
Charlie Algazi of Frederick, a junior at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, was named to the dean's list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2022 term.
The following area students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Lebanon Valley College, in Annville, Pennsylvania: Graycen Scott, of Boonsoro; Benjamin Leavitt, of Woodbine; Nicholas Coyne, of Middletown; Victoria McClain, of Smithsburg; Molly Faron, of Myersville; Sarah Trail, Corinne Kearney and Ryan Oden, of Mount Airy; and Rachel Gibson, Grayson Rule, Benjamin Smith and Sofia Bowers, of Frederick.
Home Helpers Home Care of Hagerstown and Frederick announces owner Lisa Fausey is the recipient of the Brand Champion Award, as presented by Home Helpers Home Care. In June, Fausey was presented the award at the Home Helpers Home Care National Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Lauren Toole, of Woodbine, was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in June at the University of Maryland, Baltimore Campus.
Logan Freed, of Mount Airy, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Delaware Valley University, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.
Taylor Beckley, of Thurmont, and Hudson Smith, of Monrovia, qualified for the spring semester dean's list at Bloomsburg University, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Colin Robinson, of Frederick, graduated in May from the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Vermont, with a bachelor's degree in psychological science.
Taylor Nordmoe, of Monrovia, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Berea College, in Berea, Kentucky.
In May, the College of Charleston, in South Carolina, awarded bachelor's degrees to the following area students: Emily Burdette, of Middletown, public health; Sophia Blumberg, of Middletown, cum laude, psychology; and Mary Matsler, of Thurmont, music.
