Birth announcement Davies

Brody James Davies

 Courtesy photo

Brody James Davies was born June 1 at Frederick Health Hospital. Weighing 6 pounds, he is the son of Victoria Rhodes and Michael Davies, of Walkersville. Grandparents are Annie Jordan and Wayne Rhodes, of Lorris, South Carolina; Sheri Monello Davies, of New Market; and Paul Davies, of Frederick. Great-grandparents are Joe and Val Monello, of Derwood; and Bernard Davies, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!