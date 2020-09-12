Chase Holden Slifer was born Aug. 6 at Frederick Health Hospital. The son of Jeff and Bethany Slifer, of Johnsville, he weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. He has one sister, Bailee Slifer, 5. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Brenda Huffman, of Johnsville. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Christi Slifer, of Woodsboro. Great-grandparents are Thomas and Joan Albaugh, of Union Bridge.
Birth announcement — Slifer
Tags
Susan Guynn
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Already a member?
Currently a News-Post subscriber?
Need more information?
Ready to join?
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.