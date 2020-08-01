After 20 years of dedicated service, Deputy First Class Jay Godlove retired July 31 from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
DFC Godlove began his career with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in February 2000 as a Courthouse Security Deputy. In 2002, he graduated from the 44th Frederick Police Academy and began his assignment in Patrol Operations, where he served until 2003.
In 2003, Godlove would begin what would be his lasting legacy on the agency — serving in the School Resource Officer (SRO) Program in various Frederick County schools. Over the span of 16 years, Godlove served as an SRO at West Frederick Middle School (2003-2004), Walkersville High School (2004-2010), Tuscarora High School (2010-2016), and Frederick High School (2016-2019). His lasting impact on students in our community will be remembered for years to come.
In 2019, he was assigned to the Courthouse Security Unit where he has remained until his retirement. Godlove resides in Middletown with his wife Sharon and three sons, Jake, Cory and Brooks. DFC Godlove plans to “attend and watch a lot of baseball games” with his family in his retirement.
“Jay has been a pleasure to have as an employee — his level of dedication is hard to match,” said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “He has served the citizens of Frederick County in exemplary fashion, especially with his commitment to the well-being and protection of the young people in our schools,” continued Jenkins. “He retires as a legend in our SRO program and I wish him all the best moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.