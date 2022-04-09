Calvary United Methodist Church (UMC) located at 131 West Second St. in historic downtown Frederick, will host a Good Friday organ concert from noon to 12:30 p.m. on April 15. The concert is offered to the community free of charge and will be performed by Mrs. Ann C. Thompson, organist.
Good Friday, one of the most important days of the Christian year, commemorates the crucifixion and death of Christ. The community is invited to attend as a time for meditation, prayer, and reflection. The concert will include well-known pieces such as What Wondrous Love Is This, O Sacred Head Now Wounded, Were You There, and other classical works and spirituals.
Thompson, a graduate of Hood College, is a substitute organist in the Frederick area and a member of the Central Maryland American Guild of Organists Chapter. Easter Sunday services will be held at Calvary UMC on April 17 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. All are welcome and invited to attend.
