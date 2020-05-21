Hally O'Keefe, of Walkersville High School, is a recipient of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association is one of 18 winners of the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete scholarships. The scholarship recognizes those who have excelled on the playing field and in the classroom. O'Keefe's achievements include national, English and math honor societies; AP Scholar with Distinction; Key Club president and class executive board member; played soccer, unified bocce, unified track, varsity soccer and was named Best Offensive Player, 2nd Team All-County, 2nd Team All-Conference and All-County honorable mention. with photo
Sarah Moneypenny, of Frederick, and Emily Daly, of Middletown, were recently initiated into the Honors Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Frostburg State University.
Kathryn Craine, of Woodbine, was named the recipient of The Woman of Color Prize at Hamilton College's annual Class & Charter Day. The virtual ceremony was held May 11. The scholarship is awarded to an Asian American, African American, Latina American or Native American woman who has completed the junior year. Craine is a junior majoring in biology.
The following area students were named to the president's list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina: John Barnes, senior music and church ministries major from Mount Airy; Mary Bartlett, of Damascus and a sophomore chemistry major; Douglas Flynn, a senior engineering major from Libertytown; Lydia Flynn, a sophomore chemistry major from Libertytown; Abigail Leaman, a junior communication disorders from Damascus; Tabitha Leaman, a junior journalism and mass communication major from Damascus; and Colten Shipe, a sophomore computer science major from New Windsor.
Two area students graduated from the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, on May 16 during a virtual celebration. Jacob Bradshaw, of Damascus, graduated cum laude with a BSME degree in mechanical engineering. James Pazzanese, of New Market, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in genetics.
Gregory Gerber, of Frederick, earned departmental honors from the Newberry College Department of Sciences and Mathematics, in Newberry, South Carolina. One of 12 students recognized by the department, Gerber is a recipient of the CRC Press Achievement in Chemistry Award.
The following area students at Bridgewater College, in Bridgewater, Virginia: Felicia Clements, a senior majoring in athletic training from Smithsburg; Marissa Giaque, a senior majoring in communication, technology and culture from Middletown; Jenna Hallock, from Frederick and a senior majoring in music and psychology; Jacob Haugh, from Boonsboro and a sophomore majoring in communication, technology and culture; Timothy Hopson, of Middletown and a sophomore majoring in health and exercise; Nina R. King, of Frederick and a sophomore majoring in art; Lauren Kokoski, a first-year majoring in historical and political science from Jefferson; Courtney Larrick, a first-year majoring in art, from Mount Airy; and Alison Penn, a senior majoring in family and consumer sciences and from Frederick.
Slippery Rock University, in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, made the dean's list for the spring semester: Victoria Combs, Emma Hildebrandt and Ashley Kelley, of Frederick; Matthew Elias, of Boonsboro; Samuel Ellestad, of Damascus; Jordan Grey, of New Windsor; Roslyn Heald, of Mount Airy; Nicole Mirani, of Middletown; Conor Page, of Adamstown; Sydney Rossman and Emily Scott, of New Market; and Chloe Sharman, of Woodbine.
Elizabeth Pardo, of Walkersville, graduated from Georgia College, in Milledgeville, Georgia. Health and human performance was her major.
