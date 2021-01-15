The following students have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Ballenger Creek Middle School:
Grade six, first honors: Sarah Andrade Munoz, Noelle Bohn, Zara Borel, Cavanaugh Brown, Alex Brust, Asher Chuba, Taylor Duehring, Jane Enoch, Jordan Grigsby, Scarlett Hott, Nadia Hurt, Ciara Johnston and Taylor Lidie.
Jade Martinez, Thomas Maxwell, Ian McCullough, Kyla Muren, Genevieve Noland, Sydney Page, Alaina Pond, Chelsea Potter Gergel, Alexa Ramos, Lillian Reed, Essence Rollins, Scarlett Rooney, Brody Schwab, Eveohn Smith, Alejandro Tapia, Keira Walters and Alyssa Worrell.
Grade six, second honors: Jorden Ames, Imani Anku, Ethan Arianna, Natalia Arreano, Gavin Baker, Chloe Bartlett, Joshua Bartoletti, Braycen Bell, Cole Bigler, Logan Boggs, Avah Booth, Kathryn Buchanan, Jazlene Bustillo Polanco, Luca Cagliero, Jalissa Castillo, Nathalia Castillo Loyola, Valentina Castillo-Goldsworthy, Katelyn Clingerman, Keira Conley, Jeremiah Conner, Michael Cupid Alvarado, Jayda Davis, Savannah Elling, Hannah Etouke, Brianne Fidler, Valeria Flores Bermudez, Landry Fowler, Bradley Frazier, Kole Gause, Sophia Grimes-Brown, Ella Guzman, Elizabeth Hayden, Bennjamin Heron, Chase Hershey, Cole Howington, Lucas Inge, Bryce Jenkins, Brenden Johnston, Damien Johnston, Devin Jones, Theodore Kruhm, Ellorie Layne and Liam Lunderville.
Samantha Maguire, Ethan Maller, Eli Martin, Ethan Maurer, Bryant McAlister, Kayleigh Nicholas, Esther Par, Richanna Phann, Alvin Quarva, Marcelo Quiros, Lina Quiros, Fernando Quiroz, Naima Rahman, Paul Ray, Bruno Reyes Rivas, Jacob Reynolds, Tyler Riggs, Bethany Saberon Larin, Gabrielle Sales, Panit Sapadith, Tegan Schobel, Aubrey Selby, Scarlett Servin Montano, Kayla Shoemaker, Sophia Sinkula, James Spriggs, Kevin Suarez Smit, Blake Summers, Hayden Tregoning, Phillip Tucker, Kaden Vellekoop and Jacob Wainberg.
Grade seven, first honors: Oluwatobi Adebambo, Isca Alo, Kaydence Altrath, Hunter Aulls, Abraham Basford, Erin Beach, Cadence Bohn, Brodie Burdette, Natalie Childress, Wilson Cissel, Jayden Clemens, John Colon Gonzalez, Kevin Correa, Michael Desir, Talia DoCarmo, Fode Doumbia, Lily Duong, Mara Duran, Olivia Edwards, Sierra Grisez, Mark Grosskopf, Jason Hahn, Abigail Hernandez, Jaxson Howington, Hunter Hurley, Hailey Lane, Brendan Lee, Ian Lopez Vargas and Kenneth Lui.
Roberto Martinez, Rosemary Mbah, Sophie Nilges, Samuel Oji, Riley Reen, Nitya Rishi, Ellie Sanford, Taylor Shelton, Kyle Stouffer, Andrea Thomas, Manthan Unadkat, Adjoa Ward and Abigail Zimmerman.
Grade seven, second honors: Michael Auldridge, Helen Bartlett, Anna Barton, Huleg Batzorig, David Beatriz, Lily Best, Zachary Burt, McHale Cammarata, Tyler Carnes, Kathleen Cebrat, Austin Daly, Maggie Dorfman, Malachi Dwumaah, Veronica Enoch, Rowen Firor, Wyatt Flook, Austin Flook, Alexis Flores, Ava Foster, Emma Gadbois, Ryan Gildersleeve, Mhillon Grant, Khloee Hardesty, Cameron Holloman, Chloe Hunter, Lesley Isales, Tyler Jackson, Samba Jallow, Cameron Johnston, N’Tony Kalala, Lindsay Kaminski, Adnan Khan, Parker Kopp, Angela Kwon, Michael Linsangan, Kaden Long and Riley Lunderville.
Krystal Madrid, Jeremy Manase, Emma-Leigh Manyette, Dominick Marratto, Ethan McCarty, Sean McLaurin, Alessani Melendez, Janae Morrison, Alana Moxley, Delaney Ogg, Gabrielle Oladimeji, Nancy Palo, Lily Paredes, Matthew Przybocki, Elizabeth Russell, Ivanna-Lydia Sagbo, Aleesa Sanchez MacEwan, Derek Schaerdel, Caliana Shiblie, Shane Simpe, Sophia Smith, Jesse Smith, Connor Stello, Christian Tait, Anthony Tapia, Samantha Volpe and Brayden Wilhelm.
Grade eight, first honors: Om Bhakta, Sophia Carliss, Madelyn Carliss, Bennett Cauble, Gabrielle Collado, Elena Downey, Thomas Furlong, Kady Gensollen Campos, Liam Germain, James Goetschius, Alyssa Hartis, Bryce Hughes, Ramona Inge, Nia James, Hayden Jessop and Jayden Le.
Esther Mahanyu, Ange Makougoum Soh, Francesca Martin, Ariadna Mata Moreno, Jack McCullough, Ella McDonald, Pauleen Negado, Ian Nguyen, Ethan Pallipamula, Natalie Paredes, Carrington Rashaw, Shania Rodriguez, Katherine Russell, Alek Tekeyan, Helen Tesfamariam, Olivia Thomas, Sarah Vallecillo Rangel, Katherine Vine, Matthew Viray and Allison Wallin.
Grade eight, second honors: Nyomi Abernathy, Kevin Alvarado Argueta, William Anspach, Jack Bakersmith, Kayden Byrd, Noah Cagliero, Cooper Cammarata, Aliya Conner, Landon Curran, Connor Davis, Donovan de Jesus, Abigail Deladem, Olivia Dolney, Jayden Eames, Taylor Elder, Alana Frazier, Morgann Grant, Morgan Hall, Kemoy Hewlett, Emonte Hill, Ila Hubner, Carina Hughes, Ernesto Kehl and Belita Keke.
Alina Maxwell, Daniel McElroy, Janiyah McNair, Aurna Mitra, Jack Moody, Eric Navarrete-Cedillos, Adiaratu Ndiaye, Trenton Nguyen, Vanuklian Niuk, Adaeze Obuekwe, Xylana Petties, Ushenna Pouemi, Colin Quick, Mahkayla Ramos, Cherise Ramsumair, Vincent Reynolds, Antonio Rodriguez, Aymen Saifullah, Joseph Sartori, Sarah Sieger, Anthony Sulca, Jasmine Thavongsa, Cin Thawn, Madelynn Tregoning, Alaina Tuffour, Cameron Vachon, Jenifer Valdez, Seth Vasquez, Juan Pablo Vega Gomez, Chase Wheeler and Achilles Whitby.
