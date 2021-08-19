The following students have been named to the honor roll for the fourth marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Catoctin High School. The list that published on July 22 was submitted in error:
Grade nine, first honors: Julie Beech, Luke Buchheister, Kayleigh Buhrman, Liam Bussey, Jenna Conley, Owen Cook, Sirion Cunningham, Sophia Daly, Peyton Davis, Noah Delcid, Amy Eichelberger, Brooke Fulmer, Mackenzie Garrett, Meghan Gray, Nicholas Grossnickle, Nathanael Hahn, Alexander Hauk, George Hawkins, Calliope Hench, Natalie Hoyt, Luke Iferd, Allison Kelly, Willow Kint, Benjamin Krauss and Dennis Lease.
Emma Magers, Abigail Mannix, Stacey May, Tegan Mott, Abigail Nichols, Kylie Perhach, Kiara Phillips, Diana Sandoval Arellano, Abigail Shaffer, Gavin Watkins, Zoey Whitmore, Grace Williams and Julia Wivell.
Grade nine, second honors: Joseph Altadonna, Joseph Barth, Evan Burd, Ella Burrier, Arianna Calhoun, Santiago Canadas Fraga, Caroline Clark, Peyton Cramer, McKenna Damuth, Nasra Danembaye, Austin Dozier, Melinda Enamorado, Ronald Etzler, Cody Faulkner, Ethan Georgoff, Brayden Grable, Mason Healy, Austin Hess, Richard High, Benjamin Kimbark and Anthony Kinnamont.
Logan Malachowski, Grace Mannix, Haydn Mathews, Timothy McCarthy, Ava McGaha, Matthew Miller, Raegan Miller, Alexis Nelson, Matthew Offutt, Samantha Orndorff, Amelia Phillips, Andrew Potter, Zachary Reynolds, Carly Ridenour, Gabriel Riling, Gracie Rinehart, Robert Ruch, Isabella Sulmonte, Isabella Summers, Ethan Taylor, Rose Weedy and Garrett Worth.
Grade 10, first honors: Kailee Akee, Morgan Baker, Logan Bingham, Lily Bingman, Madelyn Binnix, Thomas Bower, Charlotte Bradley, Alison Brawner, Owen Burdette, Skylar Caballero, Alexander Contreras, Patrick Dugan, Zeke Frei, Madelyn Greco, Helen Hochschild and Grant Kelly.
Abigail May, Joseph McCallion, Hailey McIntosh, Daynin McLain, Luke Modugno, Abby Moreland, Ana Morlier, Ava Morlier, Benjamin Mullennex, Mackenzie Orndorff, Kacey Perhach, Morgan Ridenour, Kaitlyn Schildt, Tanner Seiss, Jacob Stinson, Ryan Sullivan, Payton Troxell, Abigail Turner and Joshua Wantz.
Grade 10, second honors: Donovan Baker, Jason Bonilla, Abigayle Bowley, Peyton Castellow, Nikolas Contreras, Ethan Crone, Connor Crum, Ciera Davis-Blum, Josie Devilbiss, Samuel Dodson, Taylor Eyler, Charles Farkas, Alexia Flohr, Katie Glass, Hamilton Gonzalez-Diaz, Kara Green, Kayley Green, Hailey Hobbs, Landen Hutson, Meghan Kiessling, Nathan Kovalcik, Eva LaFianza, Justin LeJeune and Michael Lipchock.
Gabriel Manan, Gareth McCullough, Joseph McMannis, Alexander O’Connell, Adria Patton, Dalton Reed, Damon Ridenour, Siddah Robbins, Natalie Savage, Landon Scheetz, Nathan Scheider, Zane Shugars, Skyla Smith, Dylan Stouter, Joseph Straka, Emma Stream, Cait Werlang, Michaela Windisch and Maceo Zelenka.
Grade 11, first honors: Ashlyn Aubol, Danielle Baker, Hannah Baker, Paige Baker, Wyatt Davis, Mia Ferraro, Lily Gadra, Jenna Glass, Corinn Gregory, Andrew Hahn, Bradley Hofmann, Makenzie Kuhn, Quinn Law Knotts and Andrea Lopez.
Nicholas Miller, Catherine Moorer, Ella Oleszczuk, Logan Perez, Lucia Runkles, Raphaela Smaldone, Paige Smith, Courtney Study, William Vosburgh, Dylan Wangness, Kara Watkins, Sean Whitworth, Brenna Williams and Emily Williams.
Grade 11, second honors: Chloe Boykin, Ryan Burke, Chloe Carbaugh, Rianna Chaney, Sheridan Chaney, Ayden Child, Matthew Cogan, Collin Dahlweiner, Sadie DeGrange, Carter Dempsey, Natalie Dodson, Keola Evans, Joshua Glass, Tyler Hadel, Shayne Hewitt, Cassidy Hopkins, Brooklyn Johnson, Colby Keilholtz, Noland Kinna, Connor Klitsch, Jacob Lewis, Sophia Llewellyn, Ava Loeffler and Shaun Lowe.
Dodge May, Drew Miller, Dylan Nicholson, Olivia Norris, Brendan Ott, Roy Romsburg, Logan Simanski, Sarah Starkey, Kiandra Strickhouser, Alexis Tyeryar, Chloe Wantz, Destiny Weisgerber, Kolton Whetzel, Toby White, Matthew Wright, Lyla Zelenka and Jenna Zentz.
Grade 12, first honors: Chayney Barnhart, Natalie Bosche, Katelyn Bryant, Rylee Burd, Ethan Burdette, Sarah Burrier, Dylan Cevario, Phoebe Chmiel, Abigail Christian, Dylan Click, Daniel Coblentz, Tessa Croyle, Morgan Dempsey, Isaac Dodson, Isaac Dugan, Makayla Eibert, Courtney Eyler, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Sierra Flanary, Simon Granados Duran, Nicole Hahn, Savannah Hendrickson, Dustin Isanogle and Grace Kovalcik.
Alyssa Malasky, Garrett Mayhew, Aedan Myles, Rachel Pastor, Seana Peter, Destiney Rinehart, Lucas Royce, Hunter Schaper, William Shadle, Austin Smith, Lily Smith, Allie Thomson, Connor Wantz, Julia Weisgerber, Zachary Whitmore, Hannah Young and Derek Zepp.
Grade 12, second honors: Allison Aldunate, Cassidy Andrew, Corey Andrew, Adriana Archila Arriaga, Christopher Bower, Chloe Brandenburg, Bryson Caballero, Mikayla Cary, Summer Clausen, Christian Davis, Carlie Devilbiss, Emily Deyton, Robert Dutrow, Addison Eyler, Tadd Forrest, Genesis Green, Mee Rae Harding, Joseph Hawkins, Jayson Howard, Joseph Hubbard, Josie Kaas, William Kaas, Montana Keeney, Conner Kock and Kyleigh Littleton.
Aiden Mayne, Ava Maze, Savannah Morris, Joshua Mullennex, Ryan Orr, Amanda Ray, Gavin Sanders, Nathan Sanders, Brian Shadle, Zander Sharpe, Garrett Shorb, Brynn Wilhide and Madison Working.
