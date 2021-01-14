The following students have been named to the honor roll for the first marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School:
Grade six, first honors: Isabella Bahorich, Hayleigh Clinesmith, Jayna Day, Sofia Domingues, Joshua Gaskill, Miles Ghim, Carson Hamilton, Abigail Johnson, Sadie Keller, Jacob Koennel and Ana Lingaraj.
Giselle Magniez, Alana Martinez, Cara McCathran, Madeline Medrano, Jordan Moseley, Veronica Murillo, Donovan Myers, Wanglok Ng, Rafael Pazos, Thangsuansang Samte, Giovanni Stewart, Raegan Strawn, Victoria Torres and Caleb Wilson-Brown.
Grade six, second honors: Yuneak Andrews, Javier Arguera, Alexandria Ayers, Jeannine Benitez Davalos, Logan Boehme, Jizele Broadnax, Nyah Brooks, Emerald Daley, Tristan Dockens, Nehemiah Dupree, Dylan Foreman, Megan Gaffney, Latisha Jackson, Jack Kaufhold, Ripsi Kinzey and Grant Lutz.
Alani Martinez, Aurelio Pastran, Gianluca Pintos Arrojo, Brenden Preudhomme, Tarlejah Queen, Christian Rivera, Ryan Rodriguez Lugo, Kylie Rollins, Elsie Smith, Amber Van Der Vossen, Joshua Vasquez Flores, Sadrian Warfield, Imani Whittaker, Amiah Wiley, VaanDam Za and Leo Zdionica.
Grade seven, first honors: Natalie Allen, Joshua Bryan, Brynn Clagett, Brooke Clagett, Alexis Clagett, Madison Galmin, Julia Gordy, Addison Hunter, Parker Langston and Charlie Lazarus.
Layla McFarland, Molly McNeece, Paige Mogar, Elom Oteng, Matthew Perry, Nyhla Rice, Brian Rojas, Emily Smith, Kamilla Visokova and Tyler Yuhas.
Grade seven, second honors: Alexa Alexander, Quentin Ash, Lennah Bailey, Jonathan Barnes, Samantha Bon, Jackson Burress, Tyler Butler, Natali Camacho Ayala, Kaleb Daniel, Chase Eder, Micaela Espinoza Cerecedo, Anna Fox, Isabella Gamber, Lilyan Green, Kendall Hoffman, Lucy Isolato, Lillon Isolato, Leonardo Isolato, Fabianna Janampa Mendoza, Diana Koc, Ava Korth, Lazarus Krepps and Hannah LeSage.
Cameron Malle, Brian May, Sky Mayernik, Nicholas Moberly, Maceo Mobley, Brandon Mogus, Alexander Moore, Antonio Olivero, Niyanna Queen, Joshua Rath, Johnathan Rivas, Leyla Rodriguez Arroyo, Fredimanuel Seshie, Sylas Smith, Camden Swinton, Marcoskent Trinidad Doherty and Adam Weed.
Grade eight, first honors: Abigail Afonso, Chloe Rose Barnes, Brendan Boie, Kamryn Davis, Phoebe Kim, Zak Koshar, Alexandra Ramos, Anna Ritterbusch, Bella Signor, Bryan Soriano Gonzalez and Demonta Weaver.
Grade eight, second honors: Andrew Alvarado, Aidan Ayers, Marissa Becker, Fabrizio Benavides, Nicholas Bonura, Giovanni Bramati, Dean Browning, Ian Bruce, Jeremy Capwell, Nathan Chappell, Mackenzie Copeland, Addison Custer, Sebastian DoMinh, Aniyah Ellis, Allahna Foreman, Ruby Frank, Ramaira Hicks, Ella Johnson and Victoria Lyle.
Aaron Maldonado, James McCathran, Avery Mission, Jasmine Myers, Patrick O’Neal, Angelina Pelaez, Maxwell Picca, Erin Popofsky, Elena Robyns, Eric Rodgers, Bryonna Rogers, Matteo Rojas, Isabel Smith, Erin Thomas, Sean Thompson, Jackson Tourtillott, Adriel Ukachi and Andrew Winkler.
