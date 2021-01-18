The following students have been named to the honor roll for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Monocacy Middle School:
Grade six, first honors: Sierra Armstrong, Oritsemamidida Bafor, Matthew Bentley, Elliot Berluti, Chase Bliven, Evan Dahl, Jyunta DeSantis, Zainab Faiz, Simon Falibota, Bryce Ferguson, Elizabeth Frankel, Caroline Freimanis, Adam Grau, Madison Harding, Santiago Hernandez, Gianna Horst, Raylin Horst, Jonas Hubner, Jacob Jackson, Payton Kephart, Nithin Kota, Ethan Madrake, Tamara Opazo Atsacfack, Jacob Pilch, Kahlyssa Ramirez, Kendall Ryan, Vincent Shippey, Zoey Smith, Marley Sorto Berrios, Lily Strawn, Ahmari Vaughns, Katelyn Waguespack, Caleb Wesley, Ivanna Wilson Manyacka and Isabel Winegardner.
Grade six, second honors: Miranda Arnold, Keira Bittner, William Blair, Chloe Delapaz, Sebastian Duthoy, Maxwell Ganey, Jayce Gogue, Bryce Gogue, Nathaniel Heller, Saniyah Howell, Lakota Hunt, Quinten Hyatt, Ava Jennings, Oluwatishe Johnson, John Kidd, Jackson La Scola and Jude Landin.
Lea Madrid, Salma Mahfoud, Yadira Matos, Sean Mayers, Ryan Mayers, Lucy-Lynn McEntee, Atabong — JR Nkemanjong, Ethan Oreszko, Ava Parks, Ian Parsons, A’Jion Plummer, Nick Putnam, Israel Quintana Rivera, Carly Reed, Jimena Rivera Azofeifa, Scott Rudy, Tyler Ryan, Jesenia Sanchez, Tyler Scheetz, Shiana Senter, Coy Settimo, Aedan Stein, Juan Thompson, Sophia Torres, Olivia Truong, Madelynn Unigarro, Tyrone Weedon, Chase Wesley, Isabella Wolfe and Mark Damien Zanchettin.
Grade seven, first honors: Esmerita Alfaro, Aren Barranco, Dani Beall, Aliyah Bhasin, Lucy Campbell, Ryan Czarnecki, Zoe Dombo, Dylan Fairfield, Jasmine Garcia Claros, Sean Groves, Rachel Herbst, Benjamin Jackson, Joshua Lavo, Dylan Lavo, Shyra Martin, Bailee Neyman, Colin Orndorff, Mary Pruett, Austin Rigsby, Aleena Roberson and Audrey Sauter.
Grade seven, second honors: Sebastian Aguilar, Ava Anderson, Melanie Aparicio Alvarez, Ethan Armstrong, Brody Barnette, Abigael Blaney, Leah Brown, Sophia Campbell, Cayla Chausky, Randy Embrey, Hana Faiz, Drake Jones, Kylie Keller, Scarlet Mattia, Bridget Nwabueze-Nwachukwu, Chelsi Orndorff, William Swaney and Austin Wright.
Grade eight, first honors: Aleesha Bora, Benjamin Carlisle, Riley Cobos, Audrey Collis, Kaelin Embrey, Miranda Gonzalez, Kathryn Lee, Klein Mcmens, Ariana Opazo Ngouateu, Jonathan Regules, A’nya Reid, Alexandria Rudy and Alexis Viands.
Grade eight, second honors: Ashley Gomez Ramirez, Miles Hyatt, Brady Kessler, Melvin Mendez Gonzalez, John Morton, Jedidiah Mukendi, Sasha Orellana-Cruz, Aspen Stull, Isaiah Travers and Andre Young Jimenez.
