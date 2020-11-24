The following students have been named to the honor roll for the third marking period of the 2020-2021 school year at Monocacy Middle School:
Grade six, first honors: Sierra Armstrong, Oritsemamidida Bafor, Matthew Bentley, Elliot Berluti, Chase Bliven, Evan Dahl, Jyunta DeSantis, Zainab Faiz, Simon Falibota, Bryce Ferguson, Elizabeth Frankel, Caroline Freimanis, Adam Grau, Madison Harding, Santiago Hernandez, Gianna Horst, Raylin Horst, Jonas Hubner, Jacob Jackson, Payton Kephart and Nithin Kota.
Ethan Madrake, Tamara Opazo Atsacfack, Jacob Pilch, Kahlyssa Ramirez, Justin Rayford, Kendall Ryan, Vincent Shippey, Zoey Smith, Marley Sorto Berrios, Lily Strawn, Ahmari Vaughns, Katelyn Waguespack, Caleb Wesley, Ivanna Wilson Manyacka and Isabel Winegardner.
Grade six, second honors: Miranda Arnold, Keira Bittner, William Blair, Leanah Carrera, Chloe Delapaz, Sebastian Duthoy, Maxwell Ganey, Bryce Gogue, Jayce Gogue, Nathaniel Heller, Saniyah Howell, Lakota Hunt, Quinten Hyatt, Ava Jennings, Oluwatishe Johnson, John Kidd, Jackson La Scola and Jude Landin.
Lea Madrid, Salma Mahfoud, Yadira Matos, Ryan Mayers, Sean Mayers, Lucy-Lynn McEntee, Atabong - JR Nkemanjong, Ethan Oreszko, Ava Parks, Ian Parsons, A'Jion Plummer, Nick Putnam, Israel Quintana Rivera, Carly Reed, Jimena Rivera Azofeifa, Scott Rudy, Tyler Ryan, Jesenia Sanchez, Tyler Scheetz, Shiana Senter, Coy Settimo, Aedan Stein, Juan Thompson, Sophia Torres, Olivia Truong, Madelynn Unigarro, Tyrone Weedon, Chase Wesley, Isabella Wolfe and Mark Damien Zanchettin.
Grade seven, first honors: Ryan Czarnecki, Zoe Dombo, Dylan Fairfield, Jasmine Garcia Claros, Sean Groves, Rachel Herbst, Benjamin Jackson, Dylan Lavo, Joshua Lavo, Shyra Martin, Bailee Neyman, Colin Orndorff, Mary Pruett, Austin Rigsby, Aleena Roberson, Audrey Sauter and Jovi Trimble.
Grade seven, second honors: Abigael Blaney, Leah Brown, Cayla Chausky, Randy Embrey, Hana Faiz, Drake Jones, Kylie Keller, Scarlet Mattia, Bridget Nwabueze-Nwachukwu, Chelsi Orndorff, William Swaney, Ebony Wade and Austin Wright.
Grade eight, first honors: Aleesha Bora, Benjamin Carlisle, Riley Cobos, Audrey Collis, Kaelin Embrey, Miranda Gonzalez, Kathryn Lee, Klein Mcmens, Ariana Opazo Ngouateu, Jonathan Regules, A'nya Reid, Alexandria Rudy, Kimberly Vasquez-Cifuentes and Alexis Viands.
Grade eight, second honors: Ashley Gomez Ramirez, Miles Hyatt, Brady Kessler, Melvin Mendez Gonzalez, John Morton, Jedidiah Mukendi, Sasha Orellana-Cruz, Litzy Sanchez, Aspen Stull, Isaiah Travers, Bethany Wade and Andre Young Jimenez.
