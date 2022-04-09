To better meet the needs of current and future visitors, the National Park Service (NPS) has completed an Environmental Assessment for a Comprehensive Trail System Plan for Catoctin Mountain Park. The park will implement updates and improvements to the trail system according to the plan, which provides long-term guidance for enhancing park trails and the visitor experience, while continuing to protect natural and cultural resources.
Catoctin Mountain Park currently has 25 miles of developed trails that provide several scenic viewpoints, universally accessible trails and 6 miles of horseback riding trails. Several of the park’s trails were designed as part of the park’s original master plan and built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration crews in the 1930s and 1940s.
The comprehensive trail system plan provides park managers with a long-term management framework to:
• Manage and maintain existing trails
• Add new trails and access points
• Provide more connected and looped trail experiences
• Close or realign existing trails
• Create trails that are accessible to visitors with disabilities
• Allow use of bicycles on an administrative road
• Improve vehicle and pedestrian circulation within the park
• Create connections to local, regional and national trail systems, including the Appalachian Trail
• Improve and add parking areas
• Designate a Fly Fishing Heritage Trail
Visitors can expect to see changes to the park, such as trail maintenance projects, in the coming months.
The NPS completed the Environmental Assessment for the Catoctin Mountain Park Comprehensive Trail System Plan in January 2022 and signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on March 18, 2022. The FONSI describes why the selected plan will have no significant effects on the environment, provides the rationale for the decision, and outlines conservation measures that will be taken to avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts.
The FONSI and other planning documents are available to view online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.