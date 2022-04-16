The Umbrella Project, a nonprofit that provides hiking trips for grieving young adults, has announced the dates for its 2022 hikes: June 3-9, and Sept. 30-Oct.6. Both trips will take place on the Appalachian Trail (AT) in Maryland and are fully supported with experienced trip leaders and all necessary gear and supplies.
“We learned from personal experience that there are few programs in the bereavement community that are specifically focused on the 18- to 25-year-old age group,” said Patricia Weil Coates, founder of the Umbrella Project. “My daughter’s 2016 Appalachian Trail journey, which proved to be hugely helpful and healing after the loss of her father, inspired us to develop a wilderness hiking experience for young adults who have suffered the loss of a loved one. Our goal is to help them in their healing process through the power of the outdoors.”
Trips begin at a campground with all facilities, where participants spend the first day and night and get to know each other and learn to use their camping gear. The next five days and nights are spent backpacking and camping on the AT – overcoming obstacles, becoming self-reliant, trusting peers and reveling in nature’s splendor. “While we do some grief and bonding activities, the Umbrella Project is not therapy. The outdoor experience itself is what facilitates healing and personal growth,” said Coates.
Kasey, a participant in the 2021 hike, had this to say about his experience on the Umbrella Project trip: “I lost my mom to cancer in 2020 and spent a while in an angry and lonely place. The Umbrella Project helped me to connect with people that had gone through something similar and to let myself grieve in a healthier way. My mom always loved nature, so the hike made me feel connected to her and more able to heal.”
Francesca, another 2021 participant, noted that “The Umbrella Project is an amazing experience for anyone who is going through the loss of a loved one. It helped me to listen to others talk about similar feelings I had.”
For more information on the Umbrella Project, trip details and how to sign up, please visit www.umbrellaprojecthike.org or contact us at info@umbrellaprojecthike.org.
