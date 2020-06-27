Graduates: 

Ian Batten

Angela Bueso

Zijie “Leo” Cai

Maria Cavell (valedictorian)

Christian Crider (salutatorian)

Madelyn Evans

Keera Irons

Jose Johnson

Samuel Lopez de Victoria

Eliana Mason

Mason Mooney

Eliza Nations

Bryanna Parice

Marshall Robinson

Margaret Shoemaker

Sophia Smith

Claire Socash

Joshua Stone

San “Yumi” Tran

Adrian Vasquez

Leana Witmer

Jaehyun “Stewart” Yon.

