Graduates:
Ian Batten
Angela Bueso
Zijie “Leo” Cai
Maria Cavell (valedictorian)
Christian Crider (salutatorian)
Madelyn Evans
Keera Irons
Jose Johnson
Samuel Lopez de Victoria
Eliana Mason
Mason Mooney
Eliza Nations
Bryanna Parice
Marshall Robinson
Margaret Shoemaker
Sophia Smith
Claire Socash
Joshua Stone
San “Yumi” Tran
Adrian Vasquez
Leana Witmer
Jaehyun “Stewart” Yon.
