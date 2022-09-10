Approximately 60 people gathered for the 83rd John & Oscar M. Summers reunion on Aug. 7 at the Dr. Harp Medical Center Park in Middletown.
Invocation was given by Buck Fisher. Elected officers were: Larry Summers, president; Joann Mossburg, vice president; Tina Rockwell, secretary; and Rosemary Nichols, treasurer.
Winners of prizes were: Kay Oliver, Buck Fisher, Tina Rockwell, Lydia Miller, Butch Fisher, Brianna Baker, Juana Baker, Jenni Main, Suzanne Saxton, Gary Summers, Nancy Summers, Lee Richardson, Patrick Murphy, Heidi Neal, Sarah Price, Buck Fisher, Aimee Summers, Scott Burdette and Michelle Mossburg.
Signing the guestbook were: Jerry, Tina and Eric Rockwell; Lydia Miller; Pete and Michelle Mossburg; Evelyn Mossburg; Violet Brandenburg; Mark Neal and Glenda Kelly; Wayne, Heidi, Danny and Marissa Neal; Harold and Angie Fisher; Patsy Zeigler; Nancy Summers and Jim Davis; Carol and Lee Richardson; Ken Summers; Gary Summers; Mark and Jenni Main; Scott Burdette; Larry, Aimee, James and Elizabeth Summers; Brad and Brady Miller; Rosemary Nichols; Barbara Summers; Darrell and Suzanne Saxton; Sarah Price and Buck Fisher; Martin and Kathy Fisher; Andy Summers; Wayne Summers; Jennifer Horman; Beatrix Horman; Jonathon Horman; Oliver Horman; Ann Glogaski; Andy Horman; Thomas E. Horman; Tyler Mossburg; Logan Mossburg; Joe Mossburg; and Lee and Joann Mossburg.
