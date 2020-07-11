John and Oscar Summers reunionThe John “Skip” and Oscar M. Summers family reunion will not be held this year. The next reunion will be in 2021.
Adkins family reunionThe Charles M. and Ida Shafer Adkins family will not gather for their annual reunion on July 26 at Monocacy Park in Frederick. Due to COVID-19 the reunion has been canceled for this year. The next reunion is scheduled for July 25, 2021, at same time and place. Any questions, call P. Wiles-Bowers at 240-674-9223 or M. Adkins at 410-596-3815.
Phillip and Margaret Summers reunionIt is necessary to cancel the reunion of the Phillip W. and Margaret A. Summers family, that was scheduled for July 26. Next year, the family reunion will be the fourth Sunday of July at the Libertytown Firehall (July 25, 2021).
Rice reunionThe annual Rice reunion held the first Sunday in August at Lewistown Social Park on Putman Road is canceled for 2020. For more information, contact Bob Springer at 301-788-6441.
