Therapeutic riding program training Saturday at Silverado
The Frederick County 4H Therapeutic Riding Program personnel will conduct a volunteer training event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Silverado, the home of therapeutic riding.
The event is designed to help Frederick County special needs individuals achieve education, socialization and therapy goals while riding horses and ponies. The program also offers training to individuals who are not able to attend Saturday’s event. From Sept. 3 through Oct. 20, fall session classes will take place Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All of these classes require a great amount of volunteer support. Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, fellow employees and family.
For more information, call 301-898-3587, email fc4htrp@aol.com, or visit fc4htrp.org.
St. Joseph’s thank-you, farewell event Sunday in Emmitsburg
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg will host a thank-you and farewell event for church clergy, past and present, Sunday after its 10:30 a.m. Mass.
The event, which will take place in the church’s parish hall, will recognize the contributions of the Vincentian order of priests, who have served St. Joseph’s for 170 years. Priests from the Institute of the Incarnate Word will replace the Vincentians on Wednesday.
James S. Day family reunion Sunday at BUMC
The James S. Day family reunion will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, MD 20872.
Family members plan on meeting outside the church, under the pavilion.
New Market Fire Department Labor Day Bingo Sept. 2
The New Market Fire Department’s Labor Day Bingo will take place on Sept. 2 inside the fire department’s fire station activities center at 76 W. Main St.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., and games start at 6:45 p.m. The event will feature $800 and $1,600 jackpots.
Tickets are $65 in advance and $70 at the door, with dinner and drinks included. To pay the advance price, or for more information, send a text message to Ginger (301-730-0868), Paul (301-748-6823) or Gary (301-693-2230).
Long family reunion Sept. 4 in Creagerstown
The annual Long family reunion will take place Sept. 4 in the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s parish house, 8619B Black’s Mill Road, Creagerstown. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m, and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-271-2186.
Putman family reunion Sept. 4 in Boonsboro
The 84th John Jacob Jr. Putman family reunion will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at 7224 Gilardi Road, Boonsboro.
Burgers, hot dogs and chicken will be provided. Bring a side dish and a gift for a raffle. Activities include swimming, volleyball, a hayride and children’s games.
For more information, call 301-748-0904, or email kputman@foodprocorp.com.
Thurmont, Emmitsburg baked good auction Sept. 9
The 66th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show’s Baked Goods Auction will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Catoctin High School auditorium.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to enter baked goods, and eligible exhibitors are residents of these Catoctin area feeder schools: Emmitsburg Elementary, Thurmont Elementary, Thurmont Middle, Sabillasville Elementary, Lewistown Elementary, Mother Seton School, Catoctin High School and home-schooled students.
The community show’s free entry of exhibits will take place in Catoctin High School’s new gymnasium from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, and from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9. The auction includes 12 categories for adults, three for children ages 11-18, and two for children age 10 and under. For a complete list, visit thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com and click on the “Exhibitor Entry List” link.
Due to lack of refrigeration, the community show cannot accept meringue or custard pies, cheesecakes, or cream cheese icings or fillings. Baked goods must be on disposable plates, and pies in disposable aluminum pans. No cake mixes or other mixes are to be used. Decorated cakes must have a cake base.
All baked products become the property of the community show and will be sold at the auction Sept. 9 in the auditorium. Any baked goods item that is deemed to be unsaleable at the baked goods auction is at the discretion of the judges and/or the community show committee.
CoDa meetings Tuesdays at Zion Lutheran Church
Codependents Anonymous (CoDA) offers its 12-step meetings from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. For an entrance code or more information, email dj10buck2@yahoo.com.
