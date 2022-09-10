Lewistown Ruritan Club chicken barbecue Sunday
The Lewistown Ruritan Club’s chicken barbecue will take place Sunday at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and U.S. 15 North near Lewistown.
In this carryout-only event, organizers will serve food from 10 a.m. until they are sold out, and cash or check payments will be accepted.
Wesley Grove community yard sale Sept. 17
Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, located at 23640 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, will hold a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17.
Rent a space for $20, with table rentals being an additional $5.
Breakfast, lunch sandwiches and homemade baked goods are available for purchase
To reserve a table, call 301-253-0044.
Mount Tabor UMC fried chicken dinner Sept. 16
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Hipsley Mill Road and Md. 108 in Etchison, will host a carryout fried chicken dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 16.
A carryout-only, half-chicken dinner, which includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a roll, costs $17. Add four cookies for $2. Attendees may drive to Mount Tabor UMC and place orders in person or call them in (leave a message at 301-253-3871). All of the money raised goes to missions.
Moving Us Forward Inc. HBCU fair Sept. 17
Moving Us Forward Inc. will host its inaugural Moving Beyond High School Historically Black College and University (HBCU) College Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Clarion Inn Events and Conference Center, 5400 Holiday Drive, Frederick.
The event will feature exhibitors and workshops, and it will offer opportunities for students to engage with representatives from HBCU colleges and universities.
A continental breakfast will be served, and parents are also invited to attend. Admission is free for students and $5 for parents.
Registration is required. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/301781204707.
Urbana Latino Celebration Sept. 17 at Urbana Library
The Urbana Latino Celebration will take place from 3-7 p.m Sept. 17 at the Urbana Regional Library’s plaza.
The latin band Sol y Rumba and a dance fitness team will provide entertainment, with traditional authentic Mexican food being provided by Santos Catering and the Paella and Tapas Place. Other activities include story time (Urbana Library), pinata craft building, face painting and balloon art.
For more information, call 973-722-9008.
Brandenburg family reunion Sept. 18 in Monrovia
The 94th annual Brandenburg family reunion will take place Sept. 18, at Providence United Methodist Church, 3716 Kemptown Church Road, Monrovia.
Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Fried chicken, rolls and iced tea will be provided. Music by the Browningsville Band will follow at 1:30 p.m. The presentation of prizes and the reunion program will start at 2:30 p.m. Bring pictures, newspaper items and other memorabilia to be shared with everyone.
For more information, call E. Lynwood Browning at 301-831-5355, or email earlebrowming@gmail.com.
Davis family reunion Sept. 18 in Ijamsville
The 81st Davis family reunion will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville.
This reunion brings together the descendants of Jenkin Davies, who emigrated from South Wales to Pennsylvania around 1715. His grandson Richard (1754-1791) is the ancestor of many Maryland Davises.
The reunion features a potluck dinner. Bring plates, utensils and beverages for your family and a main dish, plus a salad, side dish or dessert to share.
Bring mementos. Photos, books, quilts, Bibles, tools, furniture, ledgers are always of interest.
For more information, contact reunion secretary Nancy Winchester at nancy20850@gmail.com. Contact historian Michael Warner at m24gen@gmail.com with news about births, marriages and deaths in your family.
