Joy family reunion Sept. 25 at Mount Tabor Park
The 88th Joy Family Reunion will take place at noon Sept. 25 at Mount Tabor Park, Rocky Ridge, continuing an annual tradition that has lasted for many years.
A bring-your-own picnic lunch, often shared throughout, precedes homemade ice cream made on location, a business meeting, a raffle, prizes and an auction. Other entertainment includes the park’s famous giant slide, other playground equipment and games. Entertainment by any family members is always welcome.
For more information, please contact Anna Joy Hahn at 410-596-1383 or jr.anna@comcast.net.
Project Healing Waters fly fishing meeting Sept. 27 in Frederick
Project Healing Waters’ fly fishing monthly meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick.
Project Healing Waters’ program provides basic fly fishing education to disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. It includes fly casting, fly tying and fly rod building classes, along with outings for participants whose skills range from beginners who have never fished before to those with prior fly fishing experience. All fly fishing equipment and supplies are provided to participants at no cost.
Project Healing Waters meetings take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, contact Dave Wooster at 443-694-7573.
Catoctin Gas & Steam Engine Show Oct. 1-2 in Myersville
The 49th annual Catoctin Gas & Steam Engine Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-2 at Wolfsville Ruritan Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville.
Gas and steam engines, and antique tractors and cars will be on display. The event also includes a sawmill demo, a flea market, yard sales, craft vendors and a playground for children.
Breakfast (sausage/egg/cheese sandwiches) will be served from 7-10 a.m., and lunch (ham and chicken slipper pot pie, bean soup, chicken corn soup, sandwiches and french fries) is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Antietam Dairy will offer ice cream.
Children are encouraged to participate in the Pedal Pushers contest at 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Chapel Lutheran Church breakfast buffet Oct. 1
Chapel Lutheran Church will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7-11 a.m. Oct. 1.
The buffet will offer pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, puddin’-and-hominy, grits, baked apples, biscuits, chipped beef gravy, sausage gravy, peaches, juice and coffee.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Chapel Lutheran Church is located at 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick, near Libertytown.
Bonanza Bingo Oct. 1 in New Midway
The New Midway Volunteer Fire Company’s Bonanza Bingo will take place on Oct. 1.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with a buffet offered at 5 p.m. and bingo starting at 7 p.m. Bingo will include 23 regular games, with $1,000 and $500 jackpots. Admission is $40.
The New Midway Volunteer Fire Company is located at 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway.
For more information, call 301-639-8963.
Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer slated for Oct. 2
Kyle’s Crusaders’ eighth annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Old National Pike District Park in Mount Airy.
Fueled by the wish of the late Kyle Addington, 16, for a cure and the lack of pediatric cancer research funding on a national level, Addington’s family is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. To volunteer, register to walk, make a donation or be a sponsor, visit kylescrusaders.com.
Tri-State Base of Submarine veterans meeting Oct. 1 in Frederick
The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Oct. 1 at AMVETS Post 2, 702 E. South St, Frederick.
The doors open at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
Navy veterans and those qualified to serve on submarines are encouraged to attend, and spouses and friends are welcome. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating between states. It participates in veterans projects and parades, and becomes involved in various other community projects.
For more information, contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley (bradleyrd@gmail.com) or Glen Sherrard (gsherrard274@gmail.com, 304-676-8417), or visit ussvi-tri-statebase.org.
TJ Class of 1970 reunion Oct. 14-15
The TJ Class of 1970 will hold its 50th +1 +1 Reunion Oct. 14-15. For more information, visit tjclass1970.com or contact Dennis Easterday at 301-471-8059. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP by Sept. 25.
Waynesboro Class of 1966 reunion Oct. 14-15
The Waynesboro (Pennsylvania) Class of 1966 will celebrate ’66 Celebrates 56 on Oct. 14-15 at the Waynesboro American Legion.
Activities on Oct. 14 will take place in the downstairs lounge, starting at 6 p.m. Activities on Oct. 15 will be in the ballroom, starting at 4 p.m. There will be a golf outing on Oct. 14 at Carroll Valley.
For more information, visit the Waynesboro Class of ’66 Facebook page or wash1966.org, or contact Sally at 717-762-4034 or smanning29@comcast.net.
