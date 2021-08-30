The Droneburg reunion was held July 18 at Walkersville Community Park. Roger Droneburg asked the blessing. A buffet lunch was served at noon, followed by a short meeting and election of next year’s officers — Lisa Droneburg, president; Pam Droneburg, vice president; Ruby Watkins, secretary/treasurer; Judy Wilson and Lisa Droneburg, adult program; and Laura Bostian and Kim Droneburg, children’s games.
Next year’s reunion will be held on the third Sunday in July at the Walkersville park, with the meal at noon. Chicken and paper goods will be supplied. Family are asked to bring photos of relatives or past reunions to share.
Those attending this year: Alvin and Ruby Watkins, Tim Watkins, Bruce Droneburg and Sue West, Lisa Droneburg, MacKintosh, Emily MacKintosh, Roger W. Droneburg, Stacy Grove, Judy A. Willson, Mike Droneburg and Rhonda Campbell,Jeannie Droneburg, Pam Droneburg and Ed Whipp, Mathew and Teresa Droneburg, John and Ashley Watkins, Blake Watkins, Kim Droneburg and Madison, Aaron and Rylee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.