The Droneburg reunion took place July 17 at the Walkersville Community Park.
The blessing was asked by Judy Willson, and a buffet lunch followed. After the meal, Judy Willson read a poem about reunions. She honored the memory of Mildred Droneburg Wisner, who was the last sibling of George and Ruth Droneburg.
A short meeting was held to vote on next year’s officers. There are as follows: Pam Reppert, president; Nicole Montgomery, vice president; Ruby Watkins, secretary/treasurer; Judy Willson/Pam Reppert, adult program; Nicole Montgomery, children’s games.
Nicole Montgomery created a Facebook page for the Droneburg family.
The family voted to have the next reunion on the third Sunday in July at the Walkersville Community Park next year. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and chicken and paperware will be provided.
Prizes were awarded for the following: Sutton Grove (8 months old), youngest child; Ed Whipp, oldest man; and Jane Bartgis, oldest woman. Chloe Willson and Laura Bostian won candy jars.
Led by Pam Droneburg and Ruby Watkins, children’s games were played, and prizes were awarded.
Past family photos were shared, and new pictures were taken.
In attendance were: Alvin and Ruby Watkins; Triston Higgins; Tim Watkins; Jerry, Grace and Emma Bartgis; Robbin Edwards; Melinda Altman; Jane and Butch Bartgis; Lisa Droneburg; Robbie Mackintosh; Zachary Mackintosh; Emily Mackintosh; Bruce Droneburg and Sue West; Jeannie Droneburg, Nicole Rufty and Trent (Jeannie Droneburg’s daughter and best friend); Mike Droneburg; Judy Willson; Charlotte Willson; Chloe Willson; Thomas Willson; John, Ashley and Blake Watkins; Roger W. Droneburg; Mathew and Teresa Droneburg; Pam Droneburg-Reppert and Gary Baker; Pam Droneburg and Edward Whipp; Brian, Nicole and Ryder Montgomery, and Emma Cowger; and Laura and Colton Bostian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.