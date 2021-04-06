The Union Bridge Church of the Brethren announces its 36th annual search for Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship applicants. The scholarships will be awarded in July to college students who attended Linganore, Walkesville or Francis Scott Key high schools or have some family or membership connection to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren where Joanne Grossnickle attended.
The scholarships are an extension of the goals and ideals of Joanne Grossnickle whose life ended just as her promising career was beginning. She was creative, sensitive and vivacious, touching lives wherever she went. After graduating from Towson in May 1984, Joanne began working in the legislative office of the Church of the Brethren in Washington, D.C., where she impressed co-workers as “a very strong young woman who was asking the questions of someone going on 200.” She was excited about her work as a lobbyist for women’s rights and at the time of her death was a part of an interreligious task force planning a series of workshops on violence against women.
Scholarship candidates must have successfully completed one year of education beyond high school before being considered for a scholarship to assist with continued studies. Complete information on eligibility and requirements may be obtained by writing to: The Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791, by emailing the church at unbrb@verizon.net, or by calling the church at 410-775-2717 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to noon.
The deadline for application submission is June 5.
Those wishing to contribute to this scholarship fund may consider direct contributions to the fund, specify the fund in their wills or encourage their organizations to make annual pledges so that these scholarships can continue to grow and provide education for young people for many years to come.
