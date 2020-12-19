The Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club Inc. is looking for female residents of Frederick County, Maryland, who have completed at least one year of college, have academic goals and professional promise and also demonstrate financial need.
The scholarship program is designed to help female students to continue their college education, upgrade their skills for the workforce and to promote equality in the work place. Graduating high school seniors and those who have already earned at least a bachelor’s degree are not eligible for this scholarship.
Rules and guidelines include three letters of reference (two professional, one personal, all not related to the applicant), dated after the applicant receives the application, and mailed by the references directly to the scholarship chair; provide a copy of the most recent college or post-high school transcript; and applications and letters of reference mailed directly from their source are to be mailed to: Scholarship, Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. P.O. Box 1045, Frederick, MD 21702-1045.
Applications and letters of reference must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2021.
The scholarship application can be found at www.bpwmaryland.org/forms/scholarship_Form_Frederick_2. For more information or a form, email bgeichorn@gmail.com.
