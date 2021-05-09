Typically, the Asian American Center of Frederick would gather for an evening of food, dancing and music to mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Next year, they’ll turn that one evening into five straight nights of celebration, executive director Elizabeth Chung said half-jokingly, to make up for the two years they’ve lost to the pandemic.
The AACF over the weekend hosted a virtual program filled with a mix of joyful declarations of pride and solemn remarks on the rising anti-Asian sentiment throughout the United States.
Attendees were taken on a “virtual tour” of seven Asian countries, with volunteers giving short presentations on the traditions, holidays and landmarks important to their varied cultures.
Pictures of the countries’ most traditional foods — from Korean kimchi to Uzbek plov — filled the screen, and the program was interspersed with bursts of vibrant music. Attendees sent a cascade of enthusiastic messages throughout the evening, filling the virtual chatroom with encouragement after each speaker wrapped up.
“It was great,” said Shahid Rafiq, a member of the AACF’s Board of Directors. “I think we need more of these kind of events where we can showcase the diversity of Frederick County.”
Community members with roots in India, Pakistan, Thailand, Korea, China, Uzbekistan and Myanmar were among the speakers Saturday night. They highlighted the diversity of cultures and experiences across Asia, Rafiq said.
The AACF was founded in 2005 to provide services and recreational activities for children of Asian immigrants in the county. It began with after-school soccer games and tutoring sessions and gradually grew, said Matthew Nimpson, the center’s program coordinator for citizen integration services.
Today, in addition to cultural activities, the center provides interpreters fluent in more than 30 languages, classes for English-language learners and health workshops, among other services.
Events like the virtual celebration serve to remind the community of local Asian American’s important contributions, said Rafiq, who founded Frederick Memorial Hospital’s stroke center in 2007 and serves as its stroke director.
Saturday night's program also highlighted important Asian people in Maryland leadership, including first lady Yumi Hogan and members of the General Assembly’s AAPI caucus.
In a video message, County Executive Jan Gardner said Frederick County’s Asian population has nearly quadrupled in the past 20 years — a transformation she said enriches the community as a whole.
“I always enjoy the music and dancing and the wonderful food at the annual Asian American festival,” she said. “I look forward to attending that event next year in person.”
Still, AAPI Heritage month is more somber this year than others, as hate crimes against Asian Americans have risen sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Extremism and Hate, the number of anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police across 16 of the country’s largest cities increased by 145 percent from 2019 to 2020.
The center — based at the University of California, San Bernardino — analyzed preliminary police data from each city to arrive at its findings. The first spike in anti-Asian crime began in March and April, its report found, at the same time coronavirus cases were rising across the country.
“It’s been a tough year,” Christina Poy, the administrative director of the Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, told attendees at Saturday’s event. “But if we all pull together united, we will stand together and we will beat this.”
As the program wound down, organizers watched a video message from Dottie Li, a communications specialist and a member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs. She emphasized the importance of solidarity in defeating hate, drawing on a piece of Chinese wisdom to illustrate her point.
“You can break one chopstick easily,” she said, snapping one in front of the camera.
“But with a bunch, not so much.” She picked up a bundle. When she bent them, they remained intact.
“They can’t break us when we are united,” she said.
