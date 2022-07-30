Mark J. Aswall, a Linganore High School graduate, has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, accepting the position of vice president/commercial loan officer.
Operating at the bank’s 2 N. Market St. office in Frederick, Aswall is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer’s business.
He will serve commercial customers throughout central Maryland and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
Aswall has worked in the banking industry since 2005, with 12 years dedicated to retail banking and multi-branch management followed by five years specializing in commercial lending.
He holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in information systems management from the University of Maryland, as well as a Bachelor of Science in business administration with concentrations in legal studies and accounting from Towson University.
Aswall graduated with honors from the Maryland Banking School and received the Lilian T. Moffat Award, which is presented to the top honor graduate based upon scholastic achievement, participation in class, and overall personal contribution to the school.
A volunteer leader in the community, he serves as president of the Charles Town Rotary Club in Charles Town, West Virginia; vice president of the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia; and treasurer of Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Aswall also volunteers at Crossroads Church in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and coaches youth soccer in the local community. He resides in Charles Town, West Virginia, with his wife, Jessica, and their two children, Mila and Drew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.