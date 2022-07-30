Mark Aswall

Mark Aswall

 Courtesy photo

Mark J. Aswall, a Linganore High School graduate, has joined FCB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, accepting the position of vice president/commercial loan officer.

Operating at the bank’s 2 N. Market St. office in Frederick, Aswall is responsible for building commercial customer relationships at FCB Bank, primarily by providing commercial loan services to assist in the operation and growth of a customer’s business.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription