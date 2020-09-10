Audio Video Group recently renewed its support of Frederick Health with a new Corporate Honor Roll pledge of $5,000 in support of the hospital’s ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign. The campaign will help fund a $45 million project to renovate and expand the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Interventional Cardiology Services.
“Audio-Video Group has been working with Frederick Health for nearly all of our 20-plus years in business, with live events and multiple facility upgrades. Frederick Health, the area's leading healthcare provider, aligns strongly with the values of Audio-Video Group, a focus on relationships, neighborhood involvement and giving back to our community. Now more than ever, it is with the sincerest gratitude to all of our health heroes we continue to support Frederick Health through the Corporate Honor Roll,” stated Audio Video Group President Eric Johnson.
“This pledge of continued charitable support for the hospital speaks to Audio Video Group’s commitment to their employees, their clients, and the larger Frederick community. They are leading by example and we are honored to have them as members of the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll,” stated Frederick Health president and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl. The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was founded more than 30 years ago to help the hospital fulfill its commitment to serving the healthcare needs of our community. Today, the group consists of more than 90 large and small companies, organizations and foundations who are still helping to ensure that Frederick Health stays on the leading edge of medical technology and services.
