Sarah Stup, a local author with autism who types to speak, was honored Nov. 17 with the governor of Maryland’s inaugural Award for Outstanding Accomplishments in Disability Culture.
She also received a governor’s citation, as did her grandfather the late George J. Stup and her father the late Darryl L. Stup, before her. Writing on the topics of community inclusion, education and her role in the world as an autistic woman, Stup has published numerous books and is a blogger (SarahStup.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.