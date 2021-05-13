Woodsboro residents elected Heath Barnes to serve as their next burgess.
The town of about 1,000 residents cast 111 votes in its May 8 election, Barnes said, and he received 92 of them. Nine write-in votes went to resident Michael Cornell, according to a Facebook post from current Town Burgess Bill Rittelmeyer.
Barnes has lived in Woodsboro for four years with his partner, a longtime resident. During his campaign, he said he knocked on all 442 doors within the town limits.
“It actually surprised some people,” Barnes said. “Nobody’s ever done what I did.”
Once he’s sworn in on June 8, Barnes said his goals include beautifying the town’s Main Street and starting construction on a new town hall.
Barnes, a human resources professional, has never held government office. He said he didn’t consider the role of burgess to be a “political position.” He’s a member of the town’s Lutheran Church and American Legion, and he began going to town meetings about two years ago.
When he saw not many people were expressing interest in leading the town government, he decided to get involved.
A big priority, he said, is boosting communication between the town’s residents and government. Woodsboro’s website is outdated and rarely updated, Barnes said, and the town doesn’t have an official Facebook presence. He hopes to update the website and use it to advertise community events.
“We need to move into the 21st century with our communications,” he said. “We need to have our town people know what’s going on.”
The town also elected two new members to its council. Both Jesse Case and Bud Eckenrode ran unopposed for their respective positions.
Eckenrode, a 14-year Copper Oaks resident and a nurse at Frederick Health Hospital, said he ran because he wanted to get more involved with his community and stay in touch with residents’ needs.
“I would like to see our town grow,” he said. “Can we bring more homes into our little town? Can we add more businesses?”
Case, meanwhile, said he wanted to focus on preserving Woodsboro’s quaint, small-town feel. Situated along Md. 194 just north of Walkersville, the town has few businesses — a family-run grocery store, funeral home and diner among them — and a total area of less than one square mile.
Case, a police officer at Fort Detrick in Frederick and a veteran of the U.S. Army, said one of his main priorities was safety. Specifically, he said, he wants to find ways to deter speeding on Main Street.
“I really don’t like how unsafe it can be on Main Street,” he said. “I want to keep the town small, I want to keep it safe, I want to keep it pleasant.”
