During two games of baseball at Utica District Park on Saturday, if a player caught a ball on a bounce, the batter would strike out.
At the 275th anniversary of legislation that formed Frederick County, a jubilee celebration was marked by two baseball games played in historical fashion.
Games followed the 1863 rules of baseball, said Rich Heinick, umpire and de-facto leader of one of the groups that organized the games Saturday: the Keystone Base Ball Club of Harrisburg.
Keystone provides fun and recreation as well as historical education, Heinick said.
The team played against Gettysburg Generals 19th Century Baseball, who ultimately prevailed.
In a second game, politicians and government officials combined to make the Frederick County 275 team, said Shaun Butcher, a member of the event's planning committee.
The 275 team played a combination of both historical teams, who beat them.
Playing the game in the historical fashion "helps us to know what simple pleasures were," in that time, Heinick said.
Janet Owens, who attended the first game, said she was interested in Civil War history. A retired biology teacher, her interest was piqued by books focused particularly on the human side of the conflict.
"They played the game, especially back then, to distract themselves from the war," Owens said.
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor played on the Frederick County 275 team.
So did David Price, executive director of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine.
Baseball was particularly common in prison camps and during the winter in the Civil War, Price said.
Price also noted it was a bit awkward to play without a mitt.
