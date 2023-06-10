Fred Co 275th Anniversary
Rick Henick, the umpire for the Keystone Based Ball Club of Harrisburg, keeps a careful eye on action as a member of the vintage base ball team takes his turn at bat.

 Bill Green

During two games of baseball at Utica District Park on Saturday, if a player caught a ball on a bounce, the batter would strike out.

At the 275th anniversary of legislation that formed Frederick County, a jubilee celebration was marked by two baseball games played in historical fashion.

